Cornell announces COVID-19 plans for Fall 2022 semester

15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
Windsor HS to raise cows for beef on campus
Starting within the next few years, Windsor Central School District will be raising its own cows for beef to help students explore livestock farming.
What’s going around: August 1, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.
Southern Tier COVID Incidents Increase
As new reports emerge about the appearance of Monkeypox outside of New York City, there is still concern about the other virus still circulating and mutating. On the COVID-19 front, Broome County continues to see the number of people hospitalized to slowly grow. As of Friday, July 29, 59 people...
Physician joins Canandaigua Family Practice
UR Medicine Thompson Health recently welcomed physician Kate Skipton to Canandaigua Family Practice, an affiliate of F.F. Thompson Hospital. A graduate of the University of Rochester, Skipton received her medical degree from the Ohio State University College of Medicine and did her residency in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. For the past six years, she has been an outpatient physician with the Samaritan Family Health Network in Watertown, where she previously worked in both inpatient adult medicine and inpatient pediatric medicine as well as in the newborn nursery. She and her family recently moved to Farmington.
Concourse D’Elegance returns to Southern Tier
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Car enthusiasts from around the country were in the Southern Tier this week for a unique car show. Drivers parked Bricklin SV-1s along Market Street for Concourse D'Elegance, a car show part of Bricklin International's Grand National Meet. Residents saw roughly 20 of these cars parked outside starting Saturday morning in an array of different colors.
Steuben County reports COVID-19 death
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of a COVID-related death, it is the first death released by the Health Department since June 6, 2022. The Health Department said that the individual was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 95. According […]
Sister facility of Animal Adventure set to open Friday
A brand new animal experience is coming to the Binghamton area. Animal Adventure Park announced that they are opening a sister facility called 'The Preserve' later this week.
Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes
WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
Recall Alert: sunscreen has trace amount of carcinogen
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Banana Boat issuing a voluntary recall of three of its products. Three lots of SPF 30 Hair and Scalp Spray is being recalled due to trace amounts of the harmful chemical benzene. Benzene is a carcinogen that can lead to leukemia, bone marrow cancer, and other blood disorders. Consumers should stop using and discard the affected products immediately. Contact 1-888-686-3988 for more information including on how to secure reimbursement. The affected product lot codes are below, all have the same UPC number and all are of the 6 oz. spray-can variety.
Why The New Binghamton Front Street Roundabout Is Making People Want To Pull Their Hair Out
If you've been in the Binghamton area at all for the past week, then you've probably had to deal with the temporary closure of the Exit 5 ramp from I-81 South. It's Front Street frustration as a second roundabout is being completed. If you come up Front Street and are...
VIDEO: Windsor town garage demolished after fire
On March 10th a fire broke out at the Town of Windsor Highway Department main garage after the employees had left for the day. The fire destroyed the building and made all 6 plow trucks and various tools unusable during a large snowstorm. Several local municipalities came together and loaned trucks to Windsor's crew.
WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus
(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
Best pizza in Binghamton according to Tripadvisor
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Pizza is a heavily debated topic in the Binghamton area with several great places to choose from. This list includes the top 10 pizza places in Binghamton strictly according to Tripadvisor…so forward them your complaints. Michelangelo’s Pizzeria & Ristorante – 465 Court Street...
Morning fire burns 2 houses in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Elmira Heights Saturday Morning as one house caught fire, leaving another damaged. At around 5 a.m. July 30th, fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a house on 12th Street just off College Avenue in Elmira Heights. The main house on fire was in […]
City of Elmira removing homeless encampments under Clemens Center bridge
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After reportedly receiving multiple complaints, the City of Elmira is working to remove homeless encampments from under the Clemens Center Parkway bridge. Elmira City Manager Mike Collins told 18 News on July 29 that the City was removing encampments from both ends of the Clemens Center bridge. According to Collins, the […]
Local delivery driver approached with a gun out on delivery
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A local delivery driver is safe after being approached with what appeared to be a gun. Syracuse Police were called to Southside Wings on South Salina Street around 11:30 Friday night for a robbery investigation. Officers spoke with the 48-year-old victim who says he was making...
