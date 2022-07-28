Man struck by train in Rowan County, flown to hospital, officials say

LANDIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was severely injured when he was hit by a train in Rowan County late Wednesday night, according to the Landis Fire Department.

Officials said crews were called to the 1400 block of Pinnacle Way around 11 p.m. for the injured man.

The patient reportedly was able to use his phone to help 911 dispatchers assist firefighters in finding his exact location along the railroad tracks.

Landis Fire Captain Charles Sheeks told Queen City News that the person had suffered “severe injuries to his lower extremities.”

The man was taken from the railroad tracks to a medical flight landing zone at a Food Lion parking lot and was flown to a trauma center.

Fire officials said the incident is being investigated by the Landis Police Department in coordination with Norfolk Southern Railroad police.

“We hope this person makes a full recovery and our thoughts are with them,” Norfolk Southern said in a statement to QCN. “We would be remiss though if we didn’t say that railroad tracks are never a safe place for the public.”

Officials with the railroad company said they had no further information about the incident to share at this time.

