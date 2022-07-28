ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1BaG_0gw0fLVM00

July 28 (UPI) -- Russian forces fired rockets into northern Ukraine from Belarus on Thursday, marking one of Moscow's most aggressive actions and use of an ally to attack Ukraine since the start of the war five months ago.

Officials said the Russian military fired about 25 missiles in the early morning hours from Belarus and hit the city of Zhytomyr, the Chernihiv region, and other positions outside the capital Kyiv.

Thursday was the first time in weeks that Russian forces have targeted the Chernihiv and Kyiv areas.

Civilians tracking Russian movements in Belarus said the Russian rockets originated from Belarus's Ziabrauka airfield, near Gomel.

"This morning, the enemy launched a rocket attack on one of the communities of the Vyshgorod district," Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said, according to The Guardian. "The object of the infrastructure was fired upon. Information about the victims is being clarified. All emergency services are already on site."

The new Russian attack on northern Ukraine came after Britain's Defense Ministry, which has tracked military movements in Ukraine since the war began in February, reported that a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south has made some successes in Russian-occupied territory, such as Kherson.

"Ukraine's counter-offensive in Kherson is gathering momentum," the ministry noted in a tweet. "Their forces have highly likely established a bridgehead south of the Ingulets River, which forms the northern boundary of Russian-occupied Kherson."

"Ukraine has used its new long-range artillery to damage at least three of the bridges across the Dnipro River which Russia relies upon to supply the areas under its control," the ministry added.

"Similarly, Kherson city, the most politically significant population center occupied by Russia, is now virtually cut off from the other occupied territories. Its loss would severely undermine Russia's attempts to paint the occupation as a success."

Ukrainian officials acknowledged that Russia took the village of Novoluhankse and a large power plant in the Donetsk region this week. But they added that Ukrainian troops repelled Moscow's advance toward Bakhmut from the south and east. In turn, Russian forces fired on Ukrainian military positions in several settlements north of Sloviansk.

Russia also continued its attack on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv in the northeast, with long-range surface-to-air missiles.

"Kharkiv was shelled twice overnight, both coming immediately after midnight. One hit closer to the center, while the second targeted an adjacent district," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, according to CNN.

"As a result, two small fires broke out and were extinguished by our rescue team. Currently, we have no information about casualties."

Comments / 190

Old fat man
3d ago

tells me exactly what Russia is they are Hitler's new regime they don't care about life they don't care about anybody but their own little selves God will deal with them eventually

Reply(20)
127
Outlander WOLFE
3d ago

Need to supply Ukraine with weapons to make Russian border glow. Also enough incindaries to burn a 10 mile streak in Belarus in their closest major city. Make it painful for Belarus to be involved in this war.

Reply(21)
75
Orioles Fan
3d ago

So Russia has now spread their unprovoked war with Ukraine from another country. The same thing it warned the West not to do. Time now for NATO and the EU to get involved - directly.

Reply(4)
34
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Belarus#Moscow#Russian#Guardian#Defense Ministry#Ukrainian#Kherson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
410K+
Followers
61K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy