As summers heat up, Somalia Mason and her family feel stranded on some harsh 'island'

PETERSBURG—For Somalia Mason and her family, summers have gotten unbearable.

Last June, her son fainted from the heat while playing football outside.

The summer before that, she and her family booked a hotel room to escape the heat when the AC wasn’t blowing cold enough air to cool the house down.

The 64-year-old house was passed down to her from her grandmother. It's seen better days. Broken tiles have become detached from the floor and lay strewn in empty space. A hole in one of the back walls collects shadow like a bruise. The roof needs to be repaired so that water doesn’t keep leaking into her room when it rains.

In the home's tight 1,200 square feet, Mason lives with her partner and five kids. They share the space with her sister's family — 11 people crammed together.

Mason’s grandma bought the house some 30 years ago. She grew up in and around it. The yard carries the impression of some of her fondest memories playing outside with her sisters. They would throw horseshoes into a ring and shoot a basketball through the hoop. In the summertime, her family would have cookouts, and other neighbors would join.

Mason also remembers dripping with sweat inside the house when the weather got hot. The black roof absorbs the sun’s rays and exacerbates the heat. When I met her on a cool, breezy day in late April, the house felt stuffy and was noticeably warmer than it was outside.

Several days before that, temperatures were starting to rise. The last Sunday of April hit the upper 80s.

They have three AC units in the house, but she and her family avoid being in the house when summer rolls around.

“[The AC] ain’t make no difference when it’s hot,” said Gidget Mason, her sister. “Sunday took me out. It don’t do nothing.”

Last July, the household’s utility bill was $360. There are months when they can't make payments. Other times, they will make smaller payments when they can’t afford to pay the bill in its entirety, to keep the power on.

Mason currently works part-time as a medical assistant. Her hours are sporadic since it depends on whenever the office needs her; recently, she hasn’t been given any hours to work. Her partner works part-time at a UPS warehouse. Mason enrolled in school to become a licensed practical nurse last fall, but dropped out when she couldn’t keep up with her bills.

Two summers ago, when she and her family lived in a different house, Mason ended up purchasing her own AC unit since the central cooling system could not quell the sweltering heat.

“I’m not rich. Sometimes, when you have to do stuff and it’s not like a plan or it’s just a sudden thing, it kind of messes your budget up,” Mason said.

She feels like the summers have been getting hotter.

“It’d be entirely too hot, so we don’t really stay here most of the time,” said Mason. “This summer, we probably won’t even be here. We experienced a hot day and I couldn’t take it.”

A city’s design can make boiling summers feel even hotter.

Mason lives on a street with the characteristics of what scientists call an "urban heat island”— an area that absorbs more heat than outlying areas. In the summertime, these areas can be as much as 10 to 20 degrees hotter than surrounding areas within the same city.

“Heat islands are these places that not only heat up but don’t get cool,” said biology professor Sarah Witiak from Virginia State University, “because they’ve got a lot of asphalt, buildings, or things that generate heat.”

In an effort to understand how much hotter urban heat islands get, scientist Jeremy Hoffman from the Science Museum of Virginian led a research initiative to map out temperatures in 10 different cities across Virginia and find out where these heat islands were located.

Last summer, volunteers went out to map Petersburg’s temperature on one of the hottest days. Mason’s street in the historic Blandford neighborhood was hotter than other well-shaded areas in the city during the afternoon. Worse, in the evening when the sun went down, there was an 8-degree difference between the hottest areas of the city and the coolest parts of the city.

Trees keep a street cooler by providing shade and cooling the ground. They can also cool the air through a process called evapotranspiration — which Hoffman likens to “sweating” — when plants absorb water in their roots and let it out through the pores on the leaves, which then evaporates.

On Mason’s street, one small tree and some shrubs hang over a fence of an abandoned lot.

Hoffman’s research shows that ambulances visit the urban heat islands during the summer more frequently than other parts of a city for heat-related illnesses.

Thankfully, after Mason’s 11-year-old son Semaj fainted last year from the heat, he was able to recover after she cooled him off with a wet towel and some Pedialyte.

“Extreme heat has gotten more intense, longer in duration, more frequent since the mid 20th century and thousands of Virginians visit the emergency department or an urgent care center during the summer for heat-related illnesses,” said Hoffman.

“And so that's like a one-two punch; you have the city's design making it hotter and then you have climate change raising the thermostat.”

Mason said in April, while braiding her eldest daughter's hair and listening to the shouts of her younger children running in the yard, that she wanted to move into another house before the peak of summer. Before that happens, she said she’ll need to find a new job with consistent hours. On a hot day in June they were still there. The kids had already abandoned their t-shirts, playing outside.

This story is part of an extensive USA TODAY Network reporting project called "Perilous Course," a collaborative examination of how people up and down the East Coast are grappling with the climate crisis. Journalists from more than 30 newsrooms from New Hampshire to Florida are speaking with regular people about real-life impacts, digging into the science and investigating government response, or lack of it.

Joyce Chu is the Social Justice Watchdog Reporter for The Progress Index. Contact her at Jchu1@gannett.com or on Twitter @joyce_speaks.