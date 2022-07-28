Here's what you need to know about energy assistance in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program provides emergency fuel assistance, counseling, repair and more to households within certain income limits. To find your local agency, you can call 866-HEATWIS.

You can learn more about the program here in English, Español and Hmoob.

How do I know if I'm eligible for energy assistance?

To be eligible for energy assistance, you must have an annual household income before taxes lower than 60% of the state's median income.

You can only receive assistance once per year between Oct. 1 through May 15.

You can check your eligibility online or via phone at 866-432-8947.

How do I apply?

You can apply for the program online. The application requires:

A valid email or phone number

Social Security Number

Proof of citizenship or lawful immigration status

Proof of residency in Wisconsin

Heating or electric costs

Income verification

If you rent, the rental agreement or name, address and phone number of the landlord

If you prefer to fill out a paper application, you can click any of the following applications and print them out:

Other organizations that help with energy bills

In Milwaukee, you can schedule an appointment with Milwaukee County's Department of Health and Human Services’ Energy Assistance Program at 414-270-4MKE or online.

Community organizations such as Community Advocates offer help navigating energy assistance. You can also call 211 for assistance, including on evenings, weekends and holidays.

If you meet certain income guidelines but are otherwise ineligible for the state program, the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund is a statewide nonprofit that assists families with energy, water and rental bills. You can reach them at 1-800-891-WARM (9276) or apply online.

If you meet certain income guidelines but are otherwise ineligible for the state program, Heat for Heroes provides veterans assistance with electric bills and furnace repair, as well as water and rental bills. You can reach them at 1-800-891-9276 or through the online webform.

Focus on Energy helps Wisconsin homeowners and renters make energy efficiency improvements. You can call 1-800-762-7077 or visit their website for free products and items.

Contact info for utility providers

How to file a complaint

If you are behind on energy bills and unable to set up a payment plan with your utility provider, you can file a complaint with the Public Service Commission. You can contact them via phone at 800-842-4565 or fill out a complaint online.

Talis Shelbourne is an investigative solutions reporter covering the issues of affordable housing and lead poisoning. Have a tip? You can reach Talis at (414) 403-6651 or tshelbourn@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @talisseer and message her on Facebook at @talisseer.

How are we doing? Fill out this survey and let us know.