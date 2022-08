CANTON — Jocee Miller was crowned Friendship Festival Queen Saturday during the annual pageant.

Miller also was named Miss Congeniality, won the talent portion and evening gown.

Abby Spencer was named First Princess while Roxann Richardson was named Second Princess. Miss Photogenic went to Jailynn Munson.

Other contestants included: Alivia Hootman, Lexi Steck, Riley Hinderhan, Erica Dailey, Erica Riccioni and Brooklyn Kimbrough.