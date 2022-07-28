NBA Insider Believes Brooklyn Nets Have No Interest In Keeping Kyrie Irving Long-Term: "They Don't Wanna Run It Back Unless Significant Changes Are Made"

www.yardbarker.com
Ex-NBA player who made $60 million explains what really happens to your money when you sign an 8-figure contract
Former NBA player Josh Childress made more than $60 million in his career and was able to avoid the financial problems others face.
‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now
With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaquille O'Neal Blamed A Billboard Outside His Mother's Office For His Departure From Orlando Magic: "Is Shaquille O’Neal worth $150 million? More than 5,000 People Called In, And Over 91% Said No."
Shaquille O'Neal was undoubtedly one of the best players in the NBA in the 90s and in the early 2000s. Most well-known for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, O'Neal was a force to be reckoned with in the Lakers uniform. Winning an MVP trophy, 3 NBA championships, and 3 Finals MVP trophies, Shaq undoubtedly had the time of his life with the Purple and Gold.
Report: LeBron James “extremely happy in Los Angeles” not looking to leave
From the day he signed there, LeBron James has been clear he didn’t plan to leave the Lakers, except maybe to play a season with his son, Bronny. This was where he intended not only to finish his career but build his post-NBA life (his production company is based in Los Angeles).
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8...
Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
Report: Knicks, Jazz trade talks for Donovan Mitchell “stalled out”
The latest update on a Donovan Mitchell trade to the Knicks is that there is no update. Trade talks have dragged out for weeks with apparently little progress, and Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed that in an interview on Friday when he said the talks have “stalled out.”
Kendrick Perkins Reveals Danny Ainge Refused To Trade Jaylen Brown For James Harden In 2020: "Me And Danny Had An Hour's Conversation About it, Danny Said 'I Ain't Trading Jaylen Brown For James Harden.'"
Jaylen Brown has found himself thrust into the spotlight recently after news broke that the Boston Celtics had included him in a package for Kevin Durant. The Celtics seemingly came out of nowhere as a contender in the Durant sweepstakes as the news surprised everyone, including Brown. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't...
Lakers Rumors: League Experts Believe LeBron James Could Leave LA In 2024
Lakers forward LeBron James enters his 20th season with experts believing James could leave the team before his career is over.
Chicago Bulls Would Get Donovan Mitchell For Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, And 3 First Round Picks In Proposed Trade
The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a bit of a weird spot with their current roster. The team is good enough to be excellent in the regular season, but even with Zach LaVine returning after free agency, we don't have a team that can be confident about getting out of the Eastern Conference. They added Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, but those signings hardly take them that much closer to the NBA championship.
The Jordan Two Trey Joins Jordan Brand's 2022 PSG Collection
In an effort to be constantly expanding its offerings, Jordan Brand has introduced several new silhouettes this year. While some are new signature sneakers for the brand’s NBA superstars, the Jordan Two Trey is a hybrid that pulls from seven classic Air Jordan looks. Now, the Two Trey receives its first collaborative touch in continuation of the partnership between football club Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand.
LeBron James ‘Badly’ Wants Kyrie Irving To Lakers Trade
Things could get awkward for the Los Angeles Lakers in a few weeks when the team begins training camp. After a difficult 2021-22 NBA season, the team needed to make some major changes this offseason but thus far, they have been unable to make the necessary changes. Moving on from...
LOOK: Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Monday
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Monday. Irving has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in addition to the Nets over his career.
NBA Fans React To Dejounte Murray Disrespectfuly Bounces Ball Off The Head Of A Defender At Jamal Crawford's Basketball Camp
The Atlanta Hawks are looking to make a major run in the NBA next season after a disappointing 2021-22 season. Despite making an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2021, the Hawks barely made the 2022 Playoffs and were easily eliminated in the first round by the Miami Heat. To remedy...
Video: LeBron James and Draymond Green Partying in Toronto
LeBron James and Draymond Green have been living it up.
LOOK: Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram On Friday
On Friday, Kyrie Irving posted to Instagram. The superstar guard just finished up his third season with the Brooklyn Nets, and he has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
Opinion: The Nets And This Team Should Make A Deal
I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should try to trade Kevin Durant to the New Orleans Pelicans for Zion Williamson. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, while the Pelicans lost to the Phoenix Suns.
