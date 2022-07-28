Five Cities Fire Authority fire truck hits, kills bicyclist in Grover Beach

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a Five Cities Fire Authority fire truck in Grover Beach late Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist, a 29-year-old Grover Beach man, was riding an electric bike westbound on Trouville Avenue approaching a stop sign at the 13th Street intersection around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the CHP.

The Five Cities Fire Authority fire engine, described as a 2017 Pierce, was driving northbound on 13th Street approaching the CHP. The Five Cities Fire Authority said the engine was returning from a call and heading back to the station.

The fire engine entered the intersection, and the bicyclist "entered the intersection directly into" the engine's path, said CHP Officer Miguel Alvarez.

The right front of the engine hit the left side of the bicyclist, and the bicyclist was ejected off of his bike and suffered major injuries, Alvarez said.

The driver of the fire engine exited the truck and immediately started rendering medical aid. The man was then taken to the hospital but has since died from their injuries, according to the CHP. His identity has not been released.

It is not determined if drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

