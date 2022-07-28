ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tired of traditional s'mores? Campers reveal ways to level them up.

By Tanya Wildt, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
S'mores are a staple of most Michigan camping trips and bonfires. It's hard to beat the traditional recipe of chocolate and a roasted marshmallow between two graham crackers.

However, campers are innovative and frequently switch up the tried-and-true construction with fun twists and share their creations on social media.

Here are some variations to try during your next campfire.

Ditch the graham crackers

A quick way to shake up a s'more is to start with the outside and replace the graham crackers with cookies or other snacks. Treats campers are using instead include:

  • Chocolate covered pretzel crisps
  • Keebler Club crackers
  • Girl Scout Lemonades or Thin Mint cookies
  • Fudge Stripes cookies
  • Grasshopper cookies
  • Pop-Tarts
  • Bread, biscuits or bagels and roast ingredients in a pie iron
  • Homemade chocolate chip cookies
  • Oreos
  • Macarons

Swap the chocolate

In some suggested creations, traditional plain chocolate is out. It's replaced with well-known substitutions like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, but there are other popular picks, too:

  • Ghirardelli chocolate squares, especially raspberry or caramel
  • Nutella
  • York Peppermint Patties
  • Whipped chocolate frosting

Mix up the marshmallows

Grocery stores are full of new takes on a traditional marshmallow. They can be flavored, coated and even stuffed and many work well on a s'more. Consider these substitutions for a plain marshmallow:

  • Strawberry marshmallows
  • Chocolate stuffed marshmallows
  • Peeps
  • Marshmallow fluff

Waffle cones, peanut butter and more

One of the most popular s'more variations is stuffing the traditional ingredients into a waffle ice cream cone, wrapping in foil and putting it in the fire to melt. One camper suggested using Nestle's Hot Fudge Sundae Morsels & More to stuff the cone.

You can also make a s'more more mobile by putting a toasted marshmallow and chocolate chips into a 1 oz. bag of Teddy Grahams, stirring together and eating with a spoon.

A few more variations to consider:

  • Adding peanut butter, banana, watermelon or bacon to a traditional s'more
  • Putting a chocolate stuffed marshmallow between two Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
  • Chocolate stuffed marshmallow and Ghirardelli raspberry chocolate square between graham crackers
  • Cream cheese, strawberry jam and marshmallow between graham crackers
  • Smear whipped chocolate frosting on graham cracker, top it with sliced strawberries, cover with roasted strawberry marshmallow and graham cracker

This is just a start to all the possible s'more creations that can make a campfire even sweeter.

