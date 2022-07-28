Tired of traditional s'mores? Campers reveal ways to level them up.
S'mores are a staple of most Michigan camping trips and bonfires. It's hard to beat the traditional recipe of chocolate and a roasted marshmallow between two graham crackers.
However, campers are innovative and frequently switch up the tried-and-true construction with fun twists and share their creations on social media.
Here are some variations to try during your next campfire.
Ditch the graham crackers
A quick way to shake up a s'more is to start with the outside and replace the graham crackers with cookies or other snacks. Treats campers are using instead include:
- Chocolate covered pretzel crisps
- Keebler Club crackers
- Girl Scout Lemonades or Thin Mint cookies
- Fudge Stripes cookies
- Grasshopper cookies
- Pop-Tarts
- Bread, biscuits or bagels and roast ingredients in a pie iron
- Homemade chocolate chip cookies
- Oreos
- Macarons
Swap the chocolate
In some suggested creations, traditional plain chocolate is out. It's replaced with well-known substitutions like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, but there are other popular picks, too:
- Ghirardelli chocolate squares, especially raspberry or caramel
- Nutella
- York Peppermint Patties
- Whipped chocolate frosting
Mix up the marshmallows
Grocery stores are full of new takes on a traditional marshmallow. They can be flavored, coated and even stuffed and many work well on a s'more. Consider these substitutions for a plain marshmallow:
- Strawberry marshmallows
- Chocolate stuffed marshmallows
- Peeps
- Marshmallow fluff
Waffle cones, peanut butter and more
One of the most popular s'more variations is stuffing the traditional ingredients into a waffle ice cream cone, wrapping in foil and putting it in the fire to melt. One camper suggested using Nestle's Hot Fudge Sundae Morsels & More to stuff the cone.
You can also make a s'more more mobile by putting a toasted marshmallow and chocolate chips into a 1 oz. bag of Teddy Grahams, stirring together and eating with a spoon.
A few more variations to consider:
- Adding peanut butter, banana, watermelon or bacon to a traditional s'more
- Putting a chocolate stuffed marshmallow between two Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
- Chocolate stuffed marshmallow and Ghirardelli raspberry chocolate square between graham crackers
- Cream cheese, strawberry jam and marshmallow between graham crackers
- Smear whipped chocolate frosting on graham cracker, top it with sliced strawberries, cover with roasted strawberry marshmallow and graham cracker
This is just a start to all the possible s'more creations that can make a campfire even sweeter.
