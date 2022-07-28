The Little Things Play Café Opening Soon In St. Joseph

wbckfm.com
Michigan and This Famous Outlaw (left) Enjoyed Playing Croquet
There are a few theories about how far back the lawn game of croquet originated. There were similar lawn games that appear to go back to around 1801, even though some historians differ on the exact century. Croquet caught on throughout the United States in the 1800s and Michigan was...
Sew What! West Michigan Woman Offers On-The-Spot Stitching At Local Markets
Not to brag on myself but when I was growing up here in west Michigan I was a 4-H kid who won many a blue ribbon for my sewing abilities. I made everything from pajamas, to aprons, to blankets-- some of which even garnered me the prestigious "Best in Show" accolade.
5 Great Options for Waterfront Dining in the West Michigan Area
Growing up, dining at that "fancy" waterfront restaurant always felt like a luxury. Staring at the water, watching the birds, or just enjoying the sunset always made me feel like I was on top of the world. As an adult, it's not quite that dramatic but, waterfront dining still acts...
Missing Missouri Cat Hitchhiked 500 Miles to West Michigan
This cat is lucky to be alive and even luckier to be reunited with its humans. Oscar Bob is feline fine after a hazardous 500-mile trip from Missouri to Michigan. The couple that found Oscar Bob went above and beyond to help the cat they found on their property here in West Michigan. First, they took the adorable kitty to the Humane Society of West Michigan to see if it had been microchipped. The result was a good news / bad news situation. The good news: Oscar Bob was in fact microchipped. The bad news? The kitty was from Cape Girardeau, a small town in Southeast Missouri. The cat nabbed itself a ride in a scary way according to the Humane Society of West Michigan,
Introducing Hammerschläging: The Most Michigan Game Ever Created
Over the weekend we discovered a game that may be the most Michigan thing you've ever heard of before. The game is called Hammerschlagin', which roughly translates from German to English as "Hammer-Blow." The game was actually introduced to a group of us by local musician Jake Simmons at a BBQ while watching wrestling. Apparently, while they were up north they met some backwoods boys from Michigan who told them how to play and then commenced to show them The rules are pretty simple.
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
Does Anybody in West Michigan Play Meat Bingo?
Trust me, I know how odd this sounds, but it's a genuine question! I currently have family visiting from out of state and they've been telling me about a favorite pastime of theirs: meat bingo. It probably won't surprise you to learn that this family happens to be from Florida,...
3 West Michigan Farms to Visit During Prime Peach Picking Season
Are you even a Michigander if you've never been to a u-pick farm? Much like you, I have fond memories of spending a day on the farm picking fruit from orchards across west Michigan and, of course, snacking along the way-- it's a right of passage! I've picked everything from blueberries to apples, and now it's time to start preparing for peaches here in the Mitten.
7 Unique Michigan Museums You Should Visit At Least Once
Gone are the days when a trip to the museum equates to a "boring" four hours of wandering around looking at classical paintings and sculptures. Sure, as adults, we can appreciate the incredible talent it takes to create masterpieces like the Mona Lisa. But, it feels safe to assume that many of us (millennials and older) were perhaps dragged to a museum as part of a class trip and, therefore, were under the impression that museums weren't that fun.
Young Mother Allegedly Fat-Shamed at Cedar Point Goes Viral
A young Ohio woman is going viral on TikTok with her claims that she was fat-shamed and humiliated at Cedar Point. Raegan is a new mother that lives in Northwest Ohio. At the young age of 23 years old, she just had her first child a little over a year ago. In her viral video, Raegan explains that not only is she just over a year postpartum but she is also dealing with health issues that are causing a rapid weight gain that is out of her control. She goes on to explain how she already feels an incredible amount of shame revolving around her current weight. This past weekend was the first time Raegan and her husband have taken a little "day date" since the birth of their child. Cedar Point seemed like a no-brainer. It was fun until it wasn't. Raegan explains in the videos below how she feels she was fat-shamed by a couple of employees of Cedar Point which left her feeling embarrassed and ashamed in front of a bunch of strangers.
Why is a Highway Rest Area Called an ‘Oasis’ in Illinois?
Drive around the Chicago area and you'll see something unique in all of American motoring, an exit for an 'Oasis.' Highway service plazas have an identity all their own in Illinois. Rest areas are very common along interstate routes. Usually, they are a place to pull off the road, use...
First Shipping Vessel Built on Great Lakes in 35 Years is Launched on Lake Michigan
Sailing the Great Lakes, you'll see a number of bulk carrier vessels. In fact, I follow one account on TikTok chronicling life shipping on the Great Lakes. But the majority of those ships you see were built no later than the 1980s. That changed this week with the launch of...
Moove Over, Another Cow Spotted Loose on US 131 Near Wayland, Dorr
Time to dust off all the bad cow puns (and a couple of beer ones, too, as you'll see), with another cow spotted (see, Spotted Cow is Wisconsin's favorite craft beer) on US 131, somewhere between Dorr and and the Gun Lake Casino, with authorities and animal control officials seen along the highway. Judging by a video posted on Facebook, it appears the cow was safely apprehended and no one was hurt.
These 7 West Michigan Spots Are Serving Up Some Savory Steaks
When you find yourself in the mood for a steak, you want that steak to be delicious. After all, they're not cheap and, unfortunately, are easily overcooked too. So, you want to know that the place you choose not only has savory steaks but also knows how to serve them up at the perfect temperature. Obviously, that's medium rare, right?
West Michigan’s Last Remaining Boston Market Has Closed
Another chain restaurant in west Michigan has shuttered its doors for good. Without warning the Boston Market location in Holland abruptly closed for business, according to the Holland Sentinel. I must admit the only reason I even knew there was a Boston Market location there in the first place is...
Only Days Remaining To Own Part of the Mackinac Bridge
This seems... odd. But owning even just a small piece of something so iconic to the state does sound pretty cool. You can actually own a piece of the Mackinac Bridge, but there's only a few days left to get in on the auctions. Over the years, the Mighty Mac...
Three More Forgotten Michigan Criminals, 1917-1936
Going back to a time before most of us were born, here's a look at three more Michigan criminals whose stories have slipped under the radar throughout the decades. Wesley Johns aided in stealing a car and shooting a police captain in Kalamazoo – yet, the reward for his capture was a lousy $100. It was August 5, 1936 when Johns, along with accomplice Theodore Bergstedt, were sitting in the stolen vehicle when they were confronted by two police officers. Bergstedt shot one of the officers, Captain D. Williams, and the two felons fled the scene. Johns was also wanted by Bay City authorities for escaping custody and had a handful of aliases.
State of Michigan Warns of Invasive Insect That Could ‘Wreak Havoc’ on Crops
A bright, colorful insect that damages fruit, hops, and hardwood trees could be the next invasive species in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly. Spotted Lanternfly Infestations in the U.S. While live spotted lanternfly...
3 SW Michigan Area Boat Rentals To Help You Live That Lake Life
Everyone loves the Lake Life, right? But, you'd love it even more if you had your very own boat. Even if just for a short time. Getting out on the water is a must if you live in Michigan. Especially during the hot summer months and when you have out-of-state family members visiting for the first time. Just last week, my partner's family came to town and, looking for things to do, we stumbled on a number of places in SW Michigan where you could easily rent a boat.
