Fairs, Festivals, Concerts & Markets — August Events in Eastern Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) – Brace yourselves for extremely hot temperatures in Iowa this week. Meteorologist Alex Krull at the National Weather Service says the switch from July to August will bring us some excessively hot days, with highs in the low 90’s today (Monday) then hitting the mid and upper 90’s tomorrow (Tuesday). By Wednesday the highs could top out at 100 degrees. As for heat indices, it’ll feel like it’s above 100 degrees tomorrow and between 105 and 107 degrees by Wednesday. Krull says the pattern of above-normal temperatures will continue perhaps for another ten days.

IOWA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO