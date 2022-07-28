ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Fairs, Festivals, Concerts & Markets — August Events in Eastern Iowa

By Courtlin
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
koel.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Downtown Waterloo Gets New Bar

A new bar is opening in Downtown Waterloo just in time for Iowa Irish Fest!. According to a report from the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier, one of the owners of Hungry Charlie's is opening up a new watering hole in the space that Anton's Volks Haus on 324 East Fourth Street.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to the Tri-States

They've been here before but it's always worth taking a look. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Dubuque area in August. These magnificent animals are in town for the upcoming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dream in Dyersville on August 11th. That's when the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets for the game itself are extremely hard to get (not mention pricey)
DYERSVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Dubuque, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Sunflower Experiences are Happening in Eastern Iowa This Month

If you're looking for a great photo op this month, there are several sunflower fields you'll be able to visit in the area!. Back in July, Pheasant Run Farm gave an update on their 2022 Sunflower Experience. The local farm planted around 350,000 sunflower seeds this spring, and those flowers are set to bloom early this month. The website reads:
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 1st, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) – Brace yourselves for extremely hot temperatures in Iowa this week. Meteorologist Alex Krull at the National Weather Service says the switch from July to August will bring us some excessively hot days, with highs in the low 90’s today (Monday) then hitting the mid and upper 90’s tomorrow (Tuesday). By Wednesday the highs could top out at 100 degrees. As for heat indices, it’ll feel like it’s above 100 degrees tomorrow and between 105 and 107 degrees by Wednesday. Krull says the pattern of above-normal temperatures will continue perhaps for another ten days.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

It’s Game Over For Over A Dozen Iowa Lottery Games

If you are an Iowa lottery scratch ticket player, you may want to make sure you aren’t holding on to any of these tickets for too much longer. Throughout the year, the Iowa Lottery replaces its games with new ones. The Iowa Lottery has announced its latest set of ending games, which is expected to close on October 31.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Carolyn Wonderland
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Flo Rida
Person
Nelly
Person
Alanis Morisette
Person
Brantley Gilbert
homegrowniowan.com

Time-honored music tradition plans return to Kingston Stadium

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Tournament of Drums is set to return to Kingston Stadium on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The competition, featuring seven Open Class drum & bugle corps from throughout the United States and Canada, begins at 7 p.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot

City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Brooks Dunn#Washington Park#Art#Dustin Lynch Featuring
cbs2iowa.com

Mega Millions ticket sold in Iowa wins $2 million prize

While it wasn't the jackpot prize, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Bettendorf won a $2 million prize. That ticket was sold at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road in town and matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball, to initially win $1 million. The player added the Megaplier option which doubled the winnings.
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
IOWA STATE
B102.7

All Aboard! Check Out Iowa’s One-of-a-Kind Airbnb Rental

As a kid, whenever you would see one of those long freight trains chugging down the tracks, you always waited excitedly for the payoff at the end (literally), when that tiny little caboose would make its appearance. I'm not quite sure what the appeal was, but there was always a...
DECORAH, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Summertime Farm Listings In Eastern Iowa [Gallery]

We keep seeing land prices get higher and higher here in Iowa. Just last month High Point Land Company held an auction on June 1st that auctioned off 60 acres of farmland in Dubuque for $30,000. The 60-acre plot was sold alongside the second tract of land, around 48 acres. Together, more than 107 acres were auctioned off.
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
News Break
Politics
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Farm Family To Be Honored At Iowa State Fair

One Dallas County farm family will be recognized at the upcoming Iowa State Fair for their hard work and dedication to agriculture. ET Livestock, Steve and Eric Taylor in Bouton, is one of seven families to be named as a 2022 recipient of the Way We Live Award sponsored by Pioneer. The award is in its 14th year and has already recognized 76 Iowa farm families.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire

Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy