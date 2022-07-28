Fairs, Festivals, Concerts & Markets — August Events in Eastern Iowa

koel.com
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
Downtown Waterloo Gets New Bar
A new bar is opening in Downtown Waterloo just in time for Iowa Irish Fest!. According to a report from the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier, one of the owners of Hungry Charlie's is opening up a new watering hole in the space that Anton's Volks Haus on 324 East Fourth Street.
World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to the Tri-States
They've been here before but it's always worth taking a look. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Dubuque area in August. These magnificent animals are in town for the upcoming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dream in Dyersville on August 11th. That's when the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets for the game itself are extremely hard to get (not mention pricey)
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
Sunflower Experiences are Happening in Eastern Iowa This Month
If you're looking for a great photo op this month, there are several sunflower fields you'll be able to visit in the area!. Back in July, Pheasant Run Farm gave an update on their 2022 Sunflower Experience. The local farm planted around 350,000 sunflower seeds this spring, and those flowers are set to bloom early this month. The website reads:
Tragic Celebrities? Two Famous “Supermen” Were Born in Iowa
Up in the Iowa sky, it's a bird, it's a wind turbine, it's... two men who played Superman, and were born right here in the Hawkeye State. While this may seem like an exciting thing for any Iowa superhero fan to hang their hat on, there's a sad twist that involves the work of both of these actors.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 1st, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) – Brace yourselves for extremely hot temperatures in Iowa this week. Meteorologist Alex Krull at the National Weather Service says the switch from July to August will bring us some excessively hot days, with highs in the low 90’s today (Monday) then hitting the mid and upper 90’s tomorrow (Tuesday). By Wednesday the highs could top out at 100 degrees. As for heat indices, it’ll feel like it’s above 100 degrees tomorrow and between 105 and 107 degrees by Wednesday. Krull says the pattern of above-normal temperatures will continue perhaps for another ten days.
It’s Game Over For Over A Dozen Iowa Lottery Games
If you are an Iowa lottery scratch ticket player, you may want to make sure you aren’t holding on to any of these tickets for too much longer. Throughout the year, the Iowa Lottery replaces its games with new ones. The Iowa Lottery has announced its latest set of ending games, which is expected to close on October 31.
homegrowniowan.com
Time-honored music tradition plans return to Kingston Stadium
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Tournament of Drums is set to return to Kingston Stadium on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The competition, featuring seven Open Class drum & bugle corps from throughout the United States and Canada, begins at 7 p.m.
KCRG.com
Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Hot-air-balloon hits power line during National Balloon Classic in Iowa
Staci Scheurenbrand, the National Balloon Classic executive director, said the accident occurred during the pre-dawn flight event around 5 a.m.
Iowa Man Orders His Cow A “Pup Cup” at Dairy Queen Drive-Thru
More times than I can count we have taken our dog to the local Dairy Queen to get a “Pup Cup”. I guess this Iowa guy doesn't have a dog so he took his pet cow out to DQ for the same ice cream treat. Pup Cups are...
cbs2iowa.com
Mega Millions ticket sold in Iowa wins $2 million prize
While it wasn't the jackpot prize, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Bettendorf won a $2 million prize. That ticket was sold at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road in town and matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball, to initially win $1 million. The player added the Megaplier option which doubled the winnings.
KCRG.com
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
All Aboard! Check Out Iowa’s One-of-a-Kind Airbnb Rental
As a kid, whenever you would see one of those long freight trains chugging down the tracks, you always waited excitedly for the payoff at the end (literally), when that tiny little caboose would make its appearance. I'm not quite sure what the appeal was, but there was always a...
Summertime Farm Listings In Eastern Iowa [Gallery]
We keep seeing land prices get higher and higher here in Iowa. Just last month High Point Land Company held an auction on June 1st that auctioned off 60 acres of farmland in Dubuque for $30,000. The 60-acre plot was sold alongside the second tract of land, around 48 acres. Together, more than 107 acres were auctioned off.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Farm Family To Be Honored At Iowa State Fair
One Dallas County farm family will be recognized at the upcoming Iowa State Fair for their hard work and dedication to agriculture. ET Livestock, Steve and Eric Taylor in Bouton, is one of seven families to be named as a 2022 recipient of the Way We Live Award sponsored by Pioneer. The award is in its 14th year and has already recognized 76 Iowa farm families.
A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire
Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
Waterloo Woman Beats the Odds And Wins Lottery TWICE
Most of us would be lucky to win big with the lottery once in our lifetime let alone twice! One woman from Waterloo proved that lightning (or the lottery) can strike more than once for anyone. We all dream of one day maybe hitting the jackpot at least once in...
Iowa State student sees big demand for superhero shields
When Iowa State student Grayson Burgess founded the business Comic Sandwiches, his first product was a display frame for comic books.
