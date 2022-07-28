Head-on crash closes Rt. 17 in Portland

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car, head-on collision has closed Route 17 in Portland on Thursday morning.

Officials said they took the call just after 7:30 a.m. The route is closed in both directions between Gospel Lane and Cox Road, according to officials.

Three ambulances have been requested due to injuries at the scene, but there is no word yet on the extent of these injuries.

