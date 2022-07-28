ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, CT

Head-on crash closes Rt. 17 in Portland

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bA4G6_0gw0WQLc00

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car, head-on collision has closed Route 17 in Portland on Thursday morning.

Officials said they took the call just after 7:30 a.m. The route is closed in both directions between Gospel Lane and Cox Road, according to officials.

Three ambulances have been requested due to injuries at the scene, but there is no word yet on the extent of these injuries.

