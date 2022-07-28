NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022--

Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to JetSMART, as part of a three-aircraft sale and lease back transaction between ACG and JetSMART.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006079/en/

Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to JetSMART (Photo: Business Wire)

Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1133G-JM engines, this aircraft is the first A321neo to join the JetSMART fleet. The A321neo incorporates new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver more than 20 percent fuel savings and CO 2 emissions reduction, as well as a 50 percent noise reduction.

“We are honored to continue supporting JetSMART in their growth in Chile and Latin America with the delivery of this new fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo,” said Marine Benoit, ACG Vice President Marketing for the Latin American region.

“The delivery of our first A321neo marks the beginning of a new era for JetSMART, to further reduce costs and carbon footprint and one more step to become the leading ULCC in South America. We value the support from ACG on our vision to reach 100 aircraft by 2028,” said Estuardo Ortiz, CEO of JetSMART.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based upon ACG’s current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements are not guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and ACG undertakes no obligation to update any such statement unless required by law.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 450 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2022, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006079/en/

CONTACT: Gordon Grant

Head of Investor and Media Relations

+ 1 949 219 4664

gordon.grant@aviationcapital.com

KEYWORD: LATIN AMERICA UNITED STATES SOUTH AMERICA NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AIR TRANSPORT FINANCE

SOURCE: Aviation Capital Group LLC

PUB: 07/28/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/28/2022 08:02 AM