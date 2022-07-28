New Research Reveals What Patients Really Think About Medical Providers and Practices

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022--

Patients will seek out a new doctor that will make a better fit with factors such as timeliness, friendliness of the staff, and use of modern technology contributing to the overall experience, according to a new survey from practice technology leader ModMed and conducted by independent research firm OnePoll.

The survey asked 2,000 patients about their experience with a doctor’s office and found that 73% of patients are likely to keep a “mental scorecard” of all the things they like and dislike about a new doctor’s office*. Surprisingly, doctors’ offices are given, on average, four chances before a patient decides to find a new doctor.

According to the survey, 60% of patients are likely to select one doctor over another if able to make appointments online*. And 61% place importance on how easy it is to make payments when considering whether to continue seeing a doctor*.

The survey provides insights into what’s important to a patient as it relates to a practice’s website, online reviews, waiting room, staff, payments process, follow-up communications and more. It also inquired about which digital tools patients prefer to use before, during and after a medical visit.

“These days practices make an impression on patients from before they walk in the door until long after they’ve left. There are countless touchpoints providers have with patients where they can influence a positive experience,” said Daniel Cane, chief executive officer at ModMed. ”We wanted to provide these insights so providers can stop guessing what’s important to patients and instead be in a position to enhance or create a healthcare delivery model that is more in line with today’s connected consumer.”

From scheduling their own appointments to accessing medical records to making payments from their phone, patients want greater control over how they interact with a medical practice.

And it’s not just about digital tools making things easier. There is also an impact on the perception of quality of care: Nearly half, or 47%, of respondents strongly agree, and an additional 42% somewhat agree, that the office staff seems more engaged since introducing new technology at the office.

Cane continued: “Taking a digital-first approach with patients could free up staff to focus more on non-administrative tasks, giving them more time to focus on patients and potentially boosting their own job satisfaction.”

Re-thinking Patient-Practice Interactions

According to the survey, a majority of patients agree that it’s frustrating when they call for an appointment and have to leave a voicemail and wait to be called back*. In fact, 48% prefer to email, text or use an online portal over a phone call to make appointments**. And 67% are more likely to use chat over calling to make an appointment or request lab results*.

In the exam room, 46% prefer their doctor use a tablet to review patient history. With the introduction of new technology, 54% strongly agree that their doctor seems more attentive.

And when it comes time to pay the bill, more than half of patients surveyed are more likely to pay a bill faster than usual if they receive a text message reminder*, and are more likely to pay faster if given an online option*.

Yet even with these digital options, human interaction remains important. Not surprisingly, people want to be treated well, they value their time and they may choose to leave or never return to a doctor’s office if they don’t have a good experience. One out of three patients have switched doctors due to unfriendly staff. And when deciding to see the same doctor, 67% of patients polled believe how personable and engaged a doctor is important*.

The report’s findings reinforce the importance of having modern practice technology, and that patients prefer continuous communication with their care providers throughout their healthcare experience.

Methodology

The report is based on two random double-opt-in surveys of 1,500 insured and 500 uninsured Americans. ModMed commissioned the national survey between Feb. 2 and Feb. 4, 2022. ModMed conducted the survey in partnership with OnePoll, a market research company. OnePoll team members also are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR). Unless otherwise stated, the term “patients” refers to the respondents of this survey.

About ModMed

ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

