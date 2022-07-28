Watch Demi Lovato Rip Through ‘Substance’ Rehearsal With New Guitarist Nita Strauss

Click here to read the full article.

Demi Lovato sounds ready to hit the road. On Wednesday (July 27) the singer posted a sneak preview of the upcoming outing in support of her upcoming eighth studio album, Holy Fvck , which is due out on August 19. And from the sound of it, fans are in for a rocking good time.

In the 2:42 video, Lovato strums and sings alongside her new guitarist, former Alice Cooper band gunslinger Nita Strauss, who appears right at home punching out the big riffs on the new pop -punk rager “ Substance ” while providing powerful backing vocals as part of the all-female ensemble.

“So I ask myself/ ‘Am I the only one looking for substance?’/ Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless/ Don’t wanna end up in a casket, head full of maggots/ Body full of jack s–t, I get an abundance/ Am I the only one looking for substance?” Lovato wails on the song’s driving chorus. “Can’t wait to see you guys on tour,” Demi captioned the clip.

Strauss made her debut in Lovato’s band earlier this month when the singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “Substance.” The whole gang will officially hit the road beginning on August 13 when they play the Illinois State Fair, followed by a show at the Iowa State Fair the next night and then the official tour kick-off with a two-night stand (Aug. 30-31) at Espaco Unimed in Sao Paulo, Brazil. After rolling through some more South American dates, the outing will hit the U.S. beginning Sept. 22 with a show at Hard Rock Live in Sacramento, California.

Current plans call for Lovato to be on the road through a Nov. 6 in Irving, Texas. The 16-track Holy Fvck , which Lovato has tagged as a return to her pop-punk roots, is slated to feature the YungBlud collab “Freak,” as well as “Eat Me” with Royal & the Serpent and “Help Me” with Dead Sara. “ HOLY FVCK takes me back to my roots,” Lovato said while describing the track listing in an earlier post. “It’s a body of work that’s unapologetically me, and I can’t wait to perform it on tour for you!”

Watch the rehearsal video below.

