Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Step Out For A Mommy-And-Daddy Date Night And It’s A Vibe

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren’t letting the busyness of new parenthood squash their stellar style.

Paparazzi photographed the couple looking as dapper as ever outside New York City’s Carbone — an Italian-American restaurant frequented by many A-listers .

Being the fashion killers that they are, RiRi and Rocky wore effortlessly chic ensembles.

Underneath a black leather trench coat, RiRi wore a satin cone-bra corset top and matching leggings from Jean Paul Gaultier’s capsule collection with Lotta Volkova.

She paired the monochromatic look with pumps, shades and a Dior Saddle bag for a “The Matrix meets Madonna” slay.

Rocky sported a navy Raf Simons shorts suit with a white graphic T-shirt underneath his blazer.

The “D.M.B.” rapper rounded out the look with black sunglasses, Oxford-styled shoes and white socks.

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Recent Outings

The celebrity couple welcomed their newborn son around two months ago .

Rihanna made her first public appearance since giving birth on July 1 at a barbershop while Rocky got a fresh haircut.

More recently, the new mom attended Rocky’s set at Rolling Loud Portugal decked out in Balenciaga, diamonds and pearls .

Rocky shared in an interview with Dazed published in late May that he envisions himself and Rihanna being parents that encourage their child’s creativity.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” the rapper said. “I actually love to watch cartoons – I’ve watched like Teletubbies , Blue’s Clues , Yo Gabba Gabba , Peppa Pig and Baby Shark .”

The rapper shared that he also wants to “raise open-minded children” and “not people who discriminate.”

“And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents,” he added.

