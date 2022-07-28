Caught on camera: Lightning blankets Denver skies

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The monsoon surge has arrived to Colorado , bringing lightning, heavy rain and wind. The Pinpoint Weather Team says afternoon thunderstorms are likely across the mountains, foothills, Denver and the Front Range.

Any single thunderstorm can drop one inch of rain in 30 minutes, which will create a flash flood risk.

Several viewers have sent videos to FOX31 of the extensive lightning across the state. You can watch one of the videos above in the media player.

The NWS said that on average, about 500,000 lightning flashes hit the ground in our state in a year.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer says there are several signs of being in a building electric field and at risk of being struck by lightning, including feeling raised hair and hearing a buzzing noise.

In order to maximize your chances of surviving a nearby lightning strike, you need to seek shelter immediately, according to the NWS .

Tomer says the following put you at a higher risk for being struck by lightning:

Hiding under trees

Hiking above treeline increases your risk.

If safe shelter is not an option, then your goal is to get low.

The NWS says that based on data since 1980, lightning causes 2 fatalities and 12 injuries per year in Colorado.

