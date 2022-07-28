ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Caught on camera: Lightning blankets Denver skies

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JmDVg_0gw0Pe0N00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The monsoon surge has arrived to Colorado , bringing lightning, heavy rain and wind. The Pinpoint Weather Team says afternoon thunderstorms are likely across the mountains, foothills, Denver and the Front Range.

Any single thunderstorm can drop one inch of rain in 30 minutes, which will create a flash flood risk.

Several viewers have sent videos to FOX31 of the extensive lightning across the state. You can watch one of the videos above in the media player.

Monsoon surge Thursday, Friday with cooler 70s

The NWS said that on average, about 500,000 lightning flashes hit the ground in our state in a year.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer says there are several signs of being in a building electric field and at risk of being struck by lightning, including feeling raised hair and hearing a buzzing noise.

In order to maximize your chances of surviving a nearby lightning strike, you need to seek shelter immediately, according to the NWS .

Hikers beware: Avoid high peaks these days due to monsoon

Tomer says the following put you at a higher risk for being struck by lightning:

  • Hiding under trees
  • Hiking above treeline increases your risk.
  • If safe shelter is not an option, then your goal is to get low.

The NWS says that based on data since 1980, lightning causes 2 fatalities and 12 injuries per year in Colorado.

Bookmark these tools to keep them handy for when you need them:

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Weather Radar#Heavy Rain#Lightning Strike#The Pinpoint Weather Team#Pinpoint Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy