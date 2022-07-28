ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Backpack giveaway set for Saturday in Phoenix

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjSMO_0gw0JHXg00

Phoenix Councilmember Betty Guardado invites families to a back-to-school backpack giveaway Saturday, July 30.

The event will take place 6-9 p.m.  at American Family Fields of Phoenix, 51st and West Whitton avenues.

This year, in addition to providing 1,000 backpacks with school supplies, the councilmember's office also will provide gift cards for uniforms and other necessities.

There also will be food trucks, children’s activities, live music and giveaways.

Parking will be at 3600 N. 51st Ave.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Food Truck#Charity#American Family Fields
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy