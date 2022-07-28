From Liens to Online Lists, Avoiding Tax Delinquency Notoriety

news.bloombergtax.com
Georgia Offers Dependent Exemption for Unborn Children (1)
Taxpayers in Georgia can claim a dependent personal exemption for unborn children on their state income tax returns under the state’s “fetal heartbeat law,” the state Department of Revenue said Monday. The department issued guidance under the Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act (H.B. 481), which specified...
West Virginia Senate Rejects Personal Income Tax Cut
The West Virginia Senate late Friday rejected the governor’s proposal to cut the state’s personal income tax. Lawmakers acted in a special session Gov. Jim Justice (R) called to consider the measure (HB 301), which would have permanently cut personal income tax by an aggregate of 10%. The House voted 78-3 in favor but the Senate declined to take up the issue..
