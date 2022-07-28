ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting in Lexington neighborhood leaves two men hurt

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Officers are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in Lexington Thursday morning.

The shooting took place just after 1:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of Trent Boulevard. Police were called in reference to an individual with a gunshot wound, according Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a male with a gunshot wound.

Not long after, police found another man with a gunshot wound a short distance away, according to Anderson. Both victims’ injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Police don’t have any suspect information to release. Police also don’t believe the shooting is connected to a separate shooting that took place on Victoria Way Wednesday night, but they’re investigating that to confirm.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com , or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com .

Comments / 0

 

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

