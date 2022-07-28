Kentucky Recovery Program Stepping Up to Help Others W/Super Cool Fundraiser [PHOTOS]

womiowensboro.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Your Top Ten Best Places to Eat Chicken Wings in the Tri-State [RESULTS]
To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, we asked which restaurant has the most crave-able wings in town. Who serves up the biggest, sauciest, and tastiest wings in the tri-state? You took the poll, and we have the results. Last week, we played the "One Has to Go Challenge" on social...
Car Wash Planned to Benefit Two Kentucky Women Battling Cancer
Angie Vanover of Owensboro, and her friend Donna Bland of Lewisport, are in the fight of their lives. Angie is battling lung cancer, and Donna has breast cancer. Financially, it's taking a toll. There's a car wash planned for tomorrow to help offset that burden. My Mom had breast cancer...
Kentucky Woman’s HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
Evansville’s Eastside Target Gets ‘Glow Up’ Remodel to Be Complete August 2022
If you have been to the Eastside Target anytime in the past few months, you have probably wondered how long those storage trailers would be in the parking lot. Good news, there is a bullseye date for the remodel of Target to be done. What's the Deal With The Trailers?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Creme Coffee House Gets New Mobile Coffee Trailer in Owensboro, Kentucky
Did you hear the news? The Creme Coffee House has been part of the Owensboro coffee scene for over a decade, and they're adding a brand-new coffee trailer. The mobile cafe' will specialize in a wide variety of coffee, non-coffee, and food options. Whether you stop by to grab a...
Owensboro KY Actor, Steve Young, Talks About How Changing His Focus Impacted His Career
Steve Young was born in Owensboro KY and began his acting career as a voice-over artist for radio commercials and audiobook narrations. His professional film acting career has evolved beginning with CMT music videos for Tim McGraw, The Eli Young Band, and MTV for the features. Short film, documentaries, national TV commercials, and most recently, feature film opportunities have become the norm. In early 2018, he was cast in the lead role for a SAG Film sponsored by Pure Flicks titled Christmas Manger which premiered in Nov 2018.
Take a Virtual Tour of the Beautiful Murals Around Evansville, IN
In case you haven't noticed, or maybe you just haven't been paying attention, there is some pretty amazing artwork on display around Evansville. I am talking specifically about murals. I remember when a mural on the side of a building was somewhat rare, and I'm super excited to see more and more murals popping up around town.
Huge Neighborhood Garage Sale Happening This Weekend in Owensboro [PHOTOS]
This weekend is shaping up to be beautiful on Saturday. The perfect weather for a neighborhood yard sale. There just happens to be one in Owensboro. Timber Ridge Subdivision on Hwy 142 will host a huge sale with lots of families participating. SALE INFORMATION. The sale will take place on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Visit the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens for a “Fairy” Good Time [PHOTOS]
Are you looking for something fun and unique to do with the kids before summer ends? Head to the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens for a "Fairy" good time. It was a dream of Dr. William Tyler, and his wife, Susie when they purchased the 8.5 acres in 1993 and donated them to the City of Owensboro to start the garden.
Owensboro Transit System Making Route Changes and Modifications
If you depend on the Owensboro Transit System, you should be aware that bus route changes and modifications are in the works...but it's all for the better. OTS has long operated under a color-coded system; the various routes are classified as red, blue, yellow, violet, brown, orange, green, pink, purple, and white. If you utilize the purple and white routes, understand that they will be discontinued.
My School Rules 2022 – Win $1,000 For Your School
We've got spirit, yes we do! We've got spirit, how 'bout you?. My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest in the tri-state is BACK for 2022 and we are so excited to announce that we've teamed up with Robert John & Associates again to grant the winning area school $1,000 to use on... well.. whatever they want!
Inaugural Downtown Summer Jam to Coincide With Owensboro Hydrofair
When you've been in Owensboro a lot of years, you realize that the city loves to make the riverfront a part of just about every major event. I've often had the discussion with friends and family about how we may even take the mighty Ohio River for granted. Think of all the people in this country who DON'T live on a body of water and what they're missing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Make A Splash At The 5 Best Waterparks in Kentucky [VIDEO]
VENTURE RIVER -EDDYVILLE- If you love slides you're gonna love Venture River. It is only a short drive from the Tri-State area and has 12 slides. The kids can play around at Pleasure Island Kid's Area or you can all relax at Hurricane Bay Wave Pool. Not to mention the water ride, Frog Island, sand volleyball, and large sunning areas.
See Evansville’s Own Ryan Reynolds in Hilarious New National A&W Campaign
Times are tough and everyone is trying to find ways to save a buck wherever they can. Businesses are feeling that pinch when it comes to their advertising budgets too. Companies are being forced to be more creative when it comes to their marketing, while always keeping the bottom line in mind.
Kentucky Homeowners Can Cash in with ‘Swimply Spaces’ Side Hustle
Swimply is a fairly new app that works like Airbnb, but you are just renting a residential pool. Right now, there is only one that is available in the Evansville area, so this would be a good time to 'jump in' and make some money if you have a pool.
Southern Indiana Farm Offering Goat Yoga and Exclusive Baby Goat Experiences
Unless you are balanced challenged like I am, the idea of taking a yoga class with goats (Real ones, not G.O.A.T yogis) sounds like fun. I can totally picture myself mid-sun salutation tipping over into a goat. Blue Heron Farms in Chandler, IN offers Goat Yoga, freshly made goat products, and baby goat experiences.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kentucky Consignment Shop Gets A 10,000 Square Foot New Home [PHOTOS]
Kentucky consignment shops are something of a beautiful wonder. We like stuff in the Bluegrass State. One shop just got a new home and it's much bigger. I often have people ask me "What's the difference between consignment & thrift?" Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
New Brewery Coming to Evansville’s West Side
Another place to try out a locally brewed beer is heading to Evansville's west side!. Sitting near Barker and the Lloyd Expressway sits a building that is about to have new life brought to it! The building was once just used as the University of Southern Indiana's scene, prop, and costume storage for their theater program. According to an article on USI.edu in 2018 the university board of trustees authorized the sale of this building. Here's what USI had to say about the building and its use:
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0