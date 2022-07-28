Luke Donald to be confirmed as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain next week

Luke Donald. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA

Luke Donald is expected to be confirmed as replacement for Henrik Stenson as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain early next week.

Stenson was stood down from captaincy duties after signing with the breakaway LIV Series. While Ryder Cup Europe have offered no comment on what happens next, it is understood Donald – who had been in the frame when Stenson was appointed in March – will take on the role.

The European camp clearly believe there is sufficient time to bed in a captain from outside the existing structure before the meeting with the United States next September in Rome. The qualification process is yet to be decided upon.

Donald, the former world No 1, is also popular with leading European Ryder Cup players. The 44-year-old Englishman was on the winning Ryder Cup team in all four of his appearances. He served as a vice-captain to Thomas Bjørn in 2018, when Europe won the Ryder Cup in comprehensive style just outside Paris.

Stenson will feature in this week’s LIV event in New Jersey. In a statement confirming his move to the Saudi Arabian-backed tour, the Swede said he had hoped to remain as Ryder Cup captain.

“Unfortunately my decision to play in LIV events has triggered Ryder Cup Europe to communicate that it is not possible for me to continue in my role as Ryder Cup captain,” Stenson said.

“This is despite me making specific arrangements with LIV Golf, who has been supportive of my role as captain, to ensure I could fulfil the obligations of the captaincy. While I disagree with this decision for now it is a decision that I accept.”