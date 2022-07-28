Toledo Opera looks ahead new resident artists, long-awaited production

Usually by this time, the Toledo Opera has wrapped up its season and is hard at work on the next.

But times are anything but usual. The Toledo Opera has one more production to stage, and it’s going to be a doozy.

Blue , which was to have been staged in February, will wrap up the 2021-2022 season, and it has been highly anticipated, by both the TOA and fans.

In the meantime, Toledo Opera has unveiled its next productions, introduced this season’s resident artists, and ended the second quarter on a high note.

In June, the Toledo Opera staff and board of trustees reviewed the end of fiscal 2021-2022, discovering what they most likely already knew: The company founded in 1959 successfully survived the coronavirus pandemic that led to the cancellation of many programs and one opera, as well as the postponement of the second opera of the season.

Despite the pandemic, Toledo Opera presented two mainstage productions, an annual fund-raising gala with rising tenor Chauncey Packer , and the return of Opera on Wheels with 25 live performances — nearly pre-pandemic levels.

This season, Opera on Wheels will present a children’s opera based on W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance. Joshua Borths of Capital University is adapting the score and writing the libretto. James Norman , Toledo Opera’s co-artistic director and director of production, will head the production.

Opera on Wheels is truly that, taking a production to local educational institutions throughout the city and elsewhere. Annually, the program is performed for 20,000 students from Findlay to Ann Arbor and Sandusky to Archbold.

Last year’s five resident artists, Grace Wipfli , Mercy Olson , Katherine Kincaid , Fran Daniel Laucerica , and Andrew Payne are on to the next step in their careers.

The TOA is welcoming five more promising singers as resident artists for the 2022-2023 season: soprano Julia Swan Laird , mezzo soprano Imara Miles , tenor Brendan J. Boyle , baritone Matthew Payne , and pianist Steven Naylor .

The five will also perform Toledo Opera’s Opera Outdoors, a series of pop-up live performances at outdoor community hubs throughout Toledo. Vocal selections from the classical repertoire, along with musical theater and other American standards will be heard in the fall of 2022 and the spring of 2023.

They will also sing smaller roles in this season’s productions of Giacomo Puccini’s Suor Angelica and Pietro Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana , Franz Lehar’s The Merry Widow , and Celebrazione del Coro.

“Continuing a decades long tradition, I look forward to working with the next generation of opera artists who will call Toledo Opera home next season. This group is absolutely fantastic,” Norman said.

But first, the opera is gearing up for Blue , awarded in March, 2020, the best new opera by the Music Critics Association of North America, to be performed Aug. 26 at 7:30 and Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. at the Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St. Composed by the Tony-award winner Jeanine Tesori and NAACP Theatre Award-winning librettist Tazewell Thompson , Blue is a story of a family’s devastating loss through tragedies that never seem to go away.

Thompson himself will serve as the stage director.

Conductor Chelsea Tipton II will be conducting the work in Toledo. He is in his twelfth season as music director of the Symphony of Southeast Texas and seventh season as principal pops conductor with New Haven Symphony Orchestra.

A free pre-opera talk will take place one hour before each show in the Grand Lobby of the Valentine Theatre, providing historical context and taking questions after the talk.

BLUES, Brews, and Brats back in downtown Waterville on Saturday thanks to Waterville Rotary and Third Street Cigar. The show begins at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s lineup included two-time Grammy nominated John Primer, John Nemeth , Lil Ed , and the Blues Imperials. Opening the evening is Toledo’s Nikki D & The Browns aka the Sisters of Thunder.

Tickets are $15 the day of the show.

Coming Up:

■ Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre, 2700 Broadway, Sunday, 7:30 p.m.: Music Under the Stars featuring Cakewalkin’ Jass Band. Free.

■ Centennial Terrace & Quarry, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania, Thursday, 7:30.: Buddy Guy and John Hiatt with the Goners featuring Sonny Landreth . General admission starts at $36. Visit etix.com or call the Stranahan Theater box office at 419-381-8851.

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Night Session Big Band. Tickets are $10. For information, call 419-885-7106.

■ The Town Center at Levis Commons, 3201 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, Saturday, 5:30 p.m.: Summer Music Series featuring Buzz Anderson Project. Free.

Aug. 3, 11:30 a.m.: John Pickle. Free.

■ Wright Pavilion towpath, Grand Rapids, Ohio, Sunday, 4 p.m.: Rhythm on the River featuring the Ben DeLong Band. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the music. Free.

■ University of Toledo Center for Performing Arts, 1910 W. Rocket Dr., Toledo, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: UToledo Guitar Camp. Jay Rinsen Weik , professor of guitar, and Megan Lesle-Heer , Toledo School for the Arts faculty member, will lead three sessions covering guitar playing and performance, including chords, scales, creative use of pedals, mindfulness, and stress reduction, music theory, guitar history, listening lab, developing a practice routine, and playing together in the guitar orchestra. Cost: $65. For tickets or more information, go to bit.ly/3Q1Vr5R .

■ Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St., Toledo, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: Intersecting Rhythms. A live performance of emerging artists featuring music by Gavin Chisholm and original choreography by Morgan Baker , Alyssa Brutlag , Marisa Dickens , Maria Jacoby , and Daniel Zook . A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Toledo nonprofit the Hero Project. Tickets are $20. Visit eventbrite.com .

■ St. Hyacinth Parish, 719 Evesham Ave., Toledo, Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.: Tenth Annual Polka Picnic. Enjoy polka music and Polish foods, including the city’s largest, homemade cheese pierogi. Polka Mass will be celebrated in the church on Sunday at noon. Fun for kids too. Hero’s Party Experience on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Please visit polkapicnic.com for all up to date information.

■ Commodore Schoolyard, 140 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, Thursday, 7 p.m.: Music at the Market presented by Mercy Health featuring Danny Pratt and the Danelectros. Free.

■ Woodland Park, 429 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg, Aug. 3. noon to 1 p.m.: Wednesdays at Woodland featuring the Danny Pratt Trio. Free.

■ Walbridge Park, 2761 Broadway, Thursday, 7 p.m.: The Bradberries. Free.

■ Ottawa Park Amphitheater, 2205 Kenwood Blvd., Saturday, 6 p.m.: The Grape Smugglers. Free.

Send news of music to Heather Denniss at hdenniss@theblade.com at least one week ahead of your event.