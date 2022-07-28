ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Max Homa with hilarious reaction from Tiger Woods pairing to Joel Dahmen

By Ben Smith
golfmagic.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.golfmagic.com

Comments / 2

Related
golfmagic.com

"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Seven days. That’s how long it had been since Tony Finau last won on the PGA Tour before cruising to victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Suffice it to say nobody was asking what was wrong with the 31-year-old tour veteran between his third and fourth career tour victories, unlike all the talk that went on during the long drought (1,975 days) that came between his first and second wins (the 2016 Puerto Rico Open and the 2021 Northern Trust).
DETROIT, MI
golfmagic.com

Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup

Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Viral Photoshoot

Danica Patrick once joked with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that it was her lifelong dream to be a model. Maybe she wasn't joking, though... The former racing star turned business woman showed off her modeling skills in a funny photoshoot with an avocado. The talent is there... Sports fans appreciated it.
MOTORSPORTS
golfmagic.com

Pro takes swipe at LIV Golf after watching Patty Tavatanakit in tears

Eddie Pepperell appeared to take another swipe at LIV Golf after watching the emotional scenes of major winner Patty Tavatanakit making her first cut in more than three months. The 22-year-old was overcome with emotion and cried tears of joy at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open on Friday afternoon.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Golf Course#Detroit Golf Club#Wells Fargo
golfmagic.com

How much Henrik Stenson and others won at LIV Golf Bedminster

Sacked European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson has scooped a whopping $4.375 million for winning the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster tournament and finishing second with his Majesticks GC in the team event. It is understood that Stenson accepted a signing-on fee in the region of $50 million to join LIV...
GOLF
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Honest Reaction To LIV Golf Criticism

Charles Barkley almost took a broadcasting role with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, but reportedly turned it down to remain at Turner Sports. While Barkley was reportedly entertaining the offer, he received ample criticism. Sponsors even called him threatening to pull their endorsement deals. Now, the entire fiasco is over....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
960 The Ref

Donald takes over for Stenson as Europe's Ryder Cup captain

Luke Donald jumped at a second chance to be Ryder Cup captain for Europe, taking over just 14 months before the 2023 matches in Italy without knowing whether players who sign up for the Saudi riches of LIV Golf will be available to him. Donald only knew that unlike Henrik...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Success of LIV Golf reportedly hinges on team aspect catching on

LIV Golf is throwing around big money and attracting many big-name players. So far, they seem to be off to a good start. But the future of the upstart league apparently hinges on whether the team aspect takes off. Golf Digest’s Dan Rapaport is at the LIV Invitational Series event...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Luke Donald named European Ryder Cup captain for 2023 matches in Italy; replaces LIV Golf winner Henrik Stenson

Just 12 days after removing Henrik Stenson from his captaincy, the European Ryder Cup team has already announced a replacement. Previous reports were confirmed on Monday morning when four-time Ryder Cupper Luke Donald was officially named as the captain for Team Europe for the 2023 matches at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome, Sept. 29-Oct 1.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy