Max Homa with hilarious reaction from Tiger Woods pairing to Joel Dahmen

"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
‘My wife loved it’: Bubba Watson explains why he’s joining LIV Golf, leaving PGA Tour
The latest maneuver in the war between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed upstart LIV Golf League dropped on Friday: Bubba Watson, winner of two Masters and stalwart of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, is joining LIV. News began surfacing Friday morning before the start of the LIV tournament at...
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic
Seven days. That’s how long it had been since Tony Finau last won on the PGA Tour before cruising to victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Suffice it to say nobody was asking what was wrong with the 31-year-old tour veteran between his third and fourth career tour victories, unlike all the talk that went on during the long drought (1,975 days) that came between his first and second wins (the 2016 Puerto Rico Open and the 2021 Northern Trust).
Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup
Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
Phil Mickelson’s LIV heckler is revealed…and here’s what happened next
Phil Mickelson’s LIV career hasn’t got off to the best of starts to say the least. The 6-time major champ has yet to break par on the new breakaway tour, looking like a shadow of the man that thrilled fans with wildly entertaining play on his way to 57 professional wins.
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Viral Photoshoot
Danica Patrick once joked with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that it was her lifelong dream to be a model. Maybe she wasn't joking, though... The former racing star turned business woman showed off her modeling skills in a funny photoshoot with an avocado. The talent is there... Sports fans appreciated it.
Pro takes swipe at LIV Golf after watching Patty Tavatanakit in tears
Eddie Pepperell appeared to take another swipe at LIV Golf after watching the emotional scenes of major winner Patty Tavatanakit making her first cut in more than three months. The 22-year-old was overcome with emotion and cried tears of joy at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open on Friday afternoon.
Bryson DeChambeau details falling out with Tiger Woods over LIV Golf
The usually genteel sport of golf has been roiled this year by the rise of the Saudi government-backed breakaway golf league, LIV.
How much Henrik Stenson and others won at LIV Golf Bedminster
Sacked European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson has scooped a whopping $4.375 million for winning the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster tournament and finishing second with his Majesticks GC in the team event. It is understood that Stenson accepted a signing-on fee in the region of $50 million to join LIV...
Charles Barkley Has Honest Reaction To LIV Golf Criticism
Charles Barkley almost took a broadcasting role with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, but reportedly turned it down to remain at Turner Sports. While Barkley was reportedly entertaining the offer, he received ample criticism. Sponsors even called him threatening to pull their endorsement deals. Now, the entire fiasco is over....
Tony Finau wins again on PGA Tour; Henrik Stenson cashes in with LIV Golf
Tony Finau ran away with the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club to win his second consecutive tournament.
From khaki shorts to pleated skorts, the evolution of women's golf fashion
From bermuda shorts to pleated tennis-looking skorts, women’s golf fashion has blossomed into a trendy style over the years. Most girls getting into the sport 10+ years ago struggled with feeling feminine on the golf course. For many women, golf was not appealing from a fashion standpoint alone. The...
LIV Golf Tournament tickets sold for as little as $1 this weekend
LIV Golf has been a major talking point around the sports world since the start-up tour got going in England
Tony Finau doesn't mind sharing his goals, and he just crossed a big one (and likely another) off Sunday
Most players on the PGA Tour write down a list of goals at the start of each season. Tony Finau is no exception. The only difference with Finau, however, is unlike many of his peers, he isn’t concerned with keeping specifics top secret until the end of the season.
Donald takes over for Stenson as Europe's Ryder Cup captain
Luke Donald jumped at a second chance to be Ryder Cup captain for Europe, taking over just 14 months before the 2023 matches in Italy without knowing whether players who sign up for the Saudi riches of LIV Golf will be available to him. Donald only knew that unlike Henrik...
Success of LIV Golf reportedly hinges on team aspect catching on
LIV Golf is throwing around big money and attracting many big-name players. So far, they seem to be off to a good start. But the future of the upstart league apparently hinges on whether the team aspect takes off. Golf Digest’s Dan Rapaport is at the LIV Invitational Series event...
Luke Donald named European Ryder Cup captain for 2023 matches in Italy; replaces LIV Golf winner Henrik Stenson
Just 12 days after removing Henrik Stenson from his captaincy, the European Ryder Cup team has already announced a replacement. Previous reports were confirmed on Monday morning when four-time Ryder Cupper Luke Donald was officially named as the captain for Team Europe for the 2023 matches at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome, Sept. 29-Oct 1.
