WATCH: Chris Belcher and Chloe Cooper-Jones Discuss Desire, Class, and Power

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
AOL Corp
Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'
Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neil Patrick Harris says filming Netflix’s ‘Uncoupled’ was ‘strange’ and ‘cathartic’
For Neil Patrick Harris, filming Netflix’s “Uncoupled” was no walk in the (Central) Park. The TV vet, 49, plays a New York City realtor whose life is turned upside down after his boyfriend abruptly walks out on him after 17 years. His character, Michael Lawson, is then forced to navigate the daunting world of online dating. Appearing on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show,” the “How I Met Your Mother” star admitted filming the show was “strange” and “cathartic.” “It felt very close to the vest in weird ways because I was having to do scenes where I was talking about my long-term partner/boyfriend leaving me...
