WATCH: Chris Belcher and Chloe Cooper-Jones Discuss Desire, Class, and Power

For Neil Patrick Harris, filming Netflix’s “Uncoupled” was no walk in the (Central) Park. The TV vet, 49, plays a New York City realtor whose life is turned upside down after his boyfriend abruptly walks out on him after 17 years. His character, Michael Lawson, is then forced to navigate the daunting world of online dating. Appearing on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show,” the “How I Met Your Mother” star admitted filming the show was “strange” and “cathartic.” “It felt very close to the vest in weird ways because I was having to do scenes where I was talking about my long-term partner/boyfriend leaving me...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 MINUTES AGO