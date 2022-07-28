Information Provider Relx Lifts Dividend by 10% as Growth Speeds Up

www.usnews.com
BP earnings triple as energy firm profits from rising prices
LONDON (AP) — BP’s earnings tripled in the second quarter as the British energy giant profited from oil and natural gas prices that soared after Russia invaded Ukraine. London-based BP said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $8.45 billion from $2.80 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Australian AI Star Appen Flags First-Half Loss, Shares Plunge
(Reuters) - Australia's Appen Ltd, which runs artificial intelligence training for Facebook, Google and Amazon.com Inc, said a spending slowdown by clients would bring its first half-year loss since listing, sending its shares tumbling. The warning on Tuesday shows how hefty spending cuts by global tech giants, facing raging inflation...
U.S. SEC Charges 11 Individuals in $300 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it charged 11 people for their roles in creating and promoting a fraudulent crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme that raised over $300 million from retail investors worldwide, including in the United States. Those charged included the four founders of...
Brazil Posts $5.4 Billion Trade Surplus in July, Lower Than Expected
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil posted a lower than expected trade surplus of $5.444 billion in July, official data showed on Monday, with growth in imports again strongly outpacing that of exports. The figure came below the median forecast of a $6.993 billion surplus in a Reuters poll. Imports rose 41.6%...
Best Capital One Credit Cards of August 2022
Capital One offers popular credit cards with rewards that are easy to redeem. Its cards typically have low or no annual fees, no foreign transaction fees and rewards that can be redeemed with no minimum. With cards for business travelers, cash back rewards, students and limited credit, Capital One has an easy-to-use credit card for practically every type of consumer. Read more about our methodology.
You can now buy an entire Scottish island with a lighthouse for less than the average home
As home prices soar, people are seeking out unique ways to get on the property ladder. One couple even snapped up an entire French village costing less than the average UK home. Well now, an entire Scottish island is up for grabs – and it costs less than a four-bedroom house in Edinburgh. Located off the south coast of Arran, the private island of Pladda is home to 28 acres and an “extensive range” of buildings. The island is only accessible by boat or helicopter, so it only makes sense to have its own helipad for new owners and future...
U.S. Construction Spending Dives in June on Single-Family Housing Weakness
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending tumbled in June as outlays on single-family homebuilding declined sharply amid rising mortgage rates. The Commerce Department said on Monday that construction spending dropped 1.1% in June after gaining 0.1% in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending would rise 0.1%. Construction...
BP ‘insults struggling families’ by tripling profits to $8.5bn, as households face £3,600 energy bills – business live
Oil giant’s profits hit 14-year high as high refining margins and strong oil trading boost earnings, and dividend is raised 10%
U.S. Stocks Slip, Crude Slides as Soft Data Feed Recession Jitters
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended a three-day winning streak and crude prices plunged on Monday as economic data from the U.S., Europe and China showed demand weakening under inflation pressures, while the looming possibility of recession curbed risk appetite. All three major U.S. indexes ended the choppy session...
