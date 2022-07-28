Sophia Lacayo’s Miami-Dade Commission campaign is riddled with red flags

MIAMI - Miami commissioners have approved a plan to place the homeless in tiny homes on Virginia Key. During Thursday's commission meeting, the plan was initially rejected. Hours later, the plan was brought up again and passed after one commissioner flipped their vote. During the meeting, community activists and several homeless people blasted the idea. "We're looking at the situation with Virginia Key, you're looking at another Hitler, Auschwitz, putting us in a concentration camp. We are human beings and not animals," said one woman. While Virginia Key is on the list, other locations are being considered for the encampment. According to CBS4 news partnet The Miami Herald, other options previously considered for the 50 to 100 tiny homes included a lot under I-95 in Liberty City, 2451 NW 7th Avenue, and a property at NW 6th Avenue and 6th Street.

3 DAYS AGO