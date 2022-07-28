Sophia Lacayo’s Miami-Dade Commission campaign is riddled with red flags

floridapolitics.com
floridapolitics.com
Cuban American Democrats event to highlight 12 Miami-Dade candidates for local, state, federal office
Members of South Florida’s Cuban American community will be able to head into this weekend with more information on a dozen Democratic candidates now seeking local, state and federal office. This Friday, the Cuban American Democrats will host a 6:30 p.m. get-together at Beat Culture Brewery in Miami where...
Click10.com
Miami commissioner responds to criticism over proposed Virginia Key homeless community
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – A controversial proposal to create pop-up communities for the homeless across Miami, including on Virginia Key, was approved by commissioners last week. The matter is now heading to the people. Commissioner Joe Carollo responded to critics of a City of Miami plan build between 50...
miamisprings.com
Miami-Dade County Rules Require Annexation
As Miami Springs, Virginia Gardens, Medley, and Doral move forward with their annexation applications there’s a lot of talk about the businesses in the area complaining that they don’t want to be annexed. They say it’s taxation without representation. STOP IT. Most of the owners of the...
Click10.com
Recent redistricting causing some voters in Broward County to receive wrong ballots
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – As vote-by-mail ballots begin to arrive in South Florida, some eagle-eyed Broward County voters have noticed something wrong. Those voters reported to the county that they received the wrong ballots in their mailbox. Debby Eisinger, the former mayor of Cooper City, is one of those...
Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities
Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
NBC Miami
Miami Passes Plan to Move Homeless Population to Virginia Key
The city of Miami passed a plan to move its homeless population to a camp that will be built in Virginia Key Beach North Point Park. The area is currently an open field in the park. The location of the camp is ironically located right across the water from the most exclusive place to live, Fisher Island.
City of Miami asks to revive Plan Z for Rickenbacker Causeway
The City of Miami officially went on record Thursday supporting the Plan Z concept for renovating the Rickenbacker Causeway, asking Miami-Dade County to revive the bidding process for the project. The move, while nonbinding, puts the city at odds with the Village of Key Biscayne, which officially opposed the RFP process. The Miami-Dade County Commission […]
Miami's Black community outraged over city's plan to relocate homeless population
MIAMI - A pilot program aimed at tackling the area's homeless problem was recently approved by Miami city Commissioners. But many in the Black community say the options on the table are only targeting their community. "What the current leadership in the city of Miami is doing is targeting communities of color, more so the Black community," said Harold Ford with the local chapter of the NAACP The pilot program would involve putting the homeless in tiny homes, creating what's being called a Transitional Zone. It's where the homes will be constructed that is causing the issue. "I'm...
islandernews.com
City of Miami passes resolution endorsing Plan Z, wants County to reopen the RFP “as it is presented”
Seven months after Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava pulled the plug on the bidding for a “Plan Z” proposal to improve safety and enhance the usage of the Rickenbacker Causeway, it looks like it might be back. Miami’s City Commissioners on Thursday passed a resolution (RE 7-12042),...
Lauren Book Faces Challenger in Re-election Bid for Florida Senate
A heated Democratic primary race for a redrawn South Florida Senate seat is pitting an incumbent legislative leader against a challenger with a decade-long career in local government. Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, a Plantation Democrat, elected in 2016, is trying to hold onto her seat after the makeup of...
850wftl.com
DeSantis files complaint against Miami drag brunch spot known for allowing children attend
A popular restaurant located in Wynwood went viral after videos surfaced on social media of children attending their drag brunches. State officials said the videos showed nearly nude dancers and in one case holding hands with a kid who was carrying what appeared to be money. During a news conference...
islandernews.com
“... it's almost ludicrous…” Debate about scheduled pelotons slowdowns keeps gaining speed
Traffic changes on the Rickenbacker Causeway are stirring up discussions, such as the one during last week’s Village Council meeting. Miami-Dade County officials are trying to rein in pelotons, group riders, by allowing riders early in the morning on specified weekends to take over the right traffic lane while police monitor the left lane in an escort-type fashion.
Miami commission approves encampment plan for homeless
MIAMI - Miami commissioners have approved a plan to place the homeless in tiny homes on Virginia Key. During Thursday's commission meeting, the plan was initially rejected. Hours later, the plan was brought up again and passed after one commissioner flipped their vote. During the meeting, community activists and several homeless people blasted the idea. "We're looking at the situation with Virginia Key, you're looking at another Hitler, Auschwitz, putting us in a concentration camp. We are human beings and not animals," said one woman. While Virginia Key is on the list, other locations are being considered for the encampment. According to CBS4 news partnet The Miami Herald, other options previously considered for the 50 to 100 tiny homes included a lot under I-95 in Liberty City, 2451 NW 7th Avenue, and a property at NW 6th Avenue and 6th Street.
NBC Miami
Police Union Requests Fired Broward Sheriff's Deputy Get His Job Back
A fired Broward Sheriff's deputy who was caught on video roughly arresting a teen in Tamarac back in 2019 is asking to get his job back as deputy after he was acquitted on battery charges. Cellphone video that went viral showed Christopher Krickovich and Broward Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg LaCerra trying...
NBC Miami
Multiple People Hospitalized After Becoming Sick at Miami-Dade Business
Multiple people were hospitalized after they became sick at a business in northwest Miami-Dade Monday, officials said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the business at 8051 Northwest 79th Place where there were a total of six patients. Five of those patients were being taken to a local...
South Florida woman arrested for selling $119K in fake plane tickets
A South Florida woman has been arrested for running a fraudulent travel agency and selling $119,000 in fake airline tickets to customers.
Click10.com
Homeless moving to Virginia Key? Plan is controversial to say the least
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – A pilot program aimed at building a community on Virginia Key for the city of Miami’s homeless population is causing a stir. City commissioner Alex de la Portilla who first voted against the City of Miami Human Services Department Transformation and Transition Zone report flipped his vote at the last minute and helped it to pass.
126 years ago, the City of Miami was incorporated on the second floor of a billiard hall with 368 people present
On this evening, 126 years ago, the City of Miami was incorporated on the second floor of a billiard hall with 368 people present…Middle-Contest1226. The name of the building was “The Lobby” (second from R) and this photo is from that same year (1896) looking North on today’s S Miami Avenue, just north of the Miami River. (u/Middle-Contest1226)
What’s being built there? 14 luxury condos on prime beachfront property in Delray Beach on the way
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? 1625 S. Ocean Blvd. in ...
Some North Miami Beach residents receive water bills for hundreds of thousands of dollars
NORTH MIAMI BEACH — Some North Miami Beach residents say they were stunned when they received water bills for hundreds of thousands of dollars.A city spokeswoman says 10,747 customers who pay their bills online through the customer service web portal received incorrect bills, adding that the problem has been resolved. But a number of residents were rattled.The Nextdoor app was inundated with text messages from customers. One woman said her water bill was for $469,345. A number of customers wrote, "Thank God I am not on auto pay." The city spokeswoman said no money was deducted from anyone's account through...
