Maricopa County leaders keep pushing back against election denialism in Arizona

Sen. Warnock cites 'bipartisanship,' avoids Biden in Georgia
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., joins Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to speak to reporters after the Senate advanced a $280 billion bill designed to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and to accelerate high tech research that backers say will be critical to the economy in future decades, at the Capitol in Washington, July 26, 2022. Warnock is running for his first full Senate term, pitching himself as a lawmaker willing to do whatever it takes to help his state.
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is challenging a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden's win in Georgia. Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, received a subpoena that was issued on July...
North Carolina certifies the Green Party, which could allow it onto the Senate ballot
The North Carolina Board of Elections voted Monday to certify the Green Party as a political party in the state — a decision that could allow the party's U.S. Senate candidate to be on the November ballot in one of the nation's most competitive races. If a federal judge...
Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math
When Georgia lawmakers created the formula to pay for its public schools, President Ronald Reagan was celebrating the start of his second term, Purple Rain cassettes were flying off of the shelves, and children were monopolizing family TVs with their state-of-the-art Nintendo Entertainment Systems. The White House has changed occupants...
Georgia teachers get $125 more for supplies from federal aid
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is using federal COVID-19 relief money to give teachers another $125 to buy school supplies, months after issuing a similar stipend. Kemp, a Republican running for reelection, made the announcement Friday at Ola High School in Henry County before teachers preparing for school to start next week. He said he learned firsthand how much teachers can spend buying supplies, learning aids and decorations for their classroom when his daughter started teaching first grade last year in Oconee County.
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected...
Minor traffic tickets and private probation land many poor Georgians thousands of dollars in debt
An investigation into Georgia's private probation industry found that poor Georgians in rural communities are faced with crushing debt for minor traffic violations. Georgia has the highest per capita probation rate in the country. And as journalist Nick Barber believes, that is largely because of the privatized misdemeanor probation system. Barber investigated this and his reporting is published in July’s issue of the magazine In These Times.
Windy, hot conditions fuel the explosive growth of fires in California and Montana
SAN DIEGO — Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday, went...
Political Rewind: Republicans mobilize election volunteers, teachers go back to school
Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, Former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Stan Washington, @StanWashington, Editor-at-large, The Atlanta Voice. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, Political reporter GPB News,. Tanya Washington, @AskProfW, Professor of law, Georgia State University. The breakdown. 1. The ACLU has refiled a lawsuit against Georgia's new abortion law. The ACLU hopes to...
Georgia film industry sets another economic impact record
The last fiscal year was another record-setter for the film industry in Georgia. Film and television productions spent $4.4 billion in the Peach State in fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday. That’s up from the previous record of $4 billion set in fiscal 2021.
At least 25 people have died in Kentucky's floods, governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 25 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia. Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that the numbers of victims would likely rise significantly as a result of...
More rain hits Kentucky while the death toll from flooding grows
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 35,...
Kentucky cleans the debris and assesses the damage after deadly floods hit the state
PRESTONBURG, Ky. — Some residents of Appalachia returned to flood-ravaged homes and communities on Saturday to shovel mud and debris and to salvage what they could, while Kentucky's governor said search and rescue operations were ongoing in the region swamped by torrential rains days earlier that led to deadly flash flooding.
GPB morning headlines for August 1, 2022
Experts are calling for increased funding of public health, pointing to cases of monkeypox rising and the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact Georgians and the economy. Many Georgia teachers will receive a $125 supplement to buy back to school supplies. Tagged as:. GPB evening headlines for August 1, 2022. Atlanta...
GPB evening headlines for July 29, 2022
Atlanta is in the running to host the Democratic National Convention. Smaller universities as well as Georgia’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities could receive funding to train more students to work in science, tech and research fields. Kids across the state are getting ready to return to the classroom...
Check your Mega Millions ticket! Somebody won the $1.28 billion jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa — Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot was the nation's third-largest...
