A Georgia monument was destroyed. Locals blame conspiracy theories.

A Last Look at the Georgia Guidestones
After hearing the news of the destruction of the Georgia Guidestones in the early morning hours of 6 July 2022, I decided to revisit my photographs of the place. I’ve talked to people from Elberton and most just thought of them as a curiosity, but they were a tourist attraction; how much impact they actually had on the community in this regard has always been up for debate.
Music Midtown pulls the plug over Georgia's gun laws, highlighting a legal gray area
Organizers of Music Midtown, a major festival in Atlanta, announced Monday that the two-day event originally scheduled for next month is canceled. Though the official announcement cites "circumstances beyond our control," local media outlets report the reason for the cancellation is one that's unexpected: Georgia's gun laws. This scenario is...
Opinion: Should governor Brian Kemp resign? Many Georgians say YES
Brian Kemp is Georgia’s Republican governor. He strives for economic growth, reforming state government, strengthening rural communities, lowering healthcare costs, and protecting families from violence. He is most known for keeping the unemployment rate in Georgia at an all-time low and creating jobs.
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is challenging a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden's win in Georgia. Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, received a subpoena that was issued on July...
Georgia film industry sets another economic impact record
The last fiscal year was another record-setter for the film industry in Georgia. Film and television productions spent $4.4 billion in the Peach State in fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday. That’s up from the previous record of $4 billion set in fiscal 2021.
GPB evening headlines for August 1, 2022
Atlanta will host one less music festival this year after organizers abruptly announced the cancellation of Music Midtown. The advocacy group Trust for America’s Health says the nation needs $4.5 billion in new annual spending on public health. Georgia wildlife officials are tracking a bear that was spotted wandering...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/1/22
The Peach County Sheriff is looking into how an inmate died in his cell on. 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Former Political Figure Found Guilty
A former member of the Georgia House of Representatives and candidate for the Georgia Senate was in a Bulloch County courtroom last week facing charges of stalking, criminal trespassing, and harassing communication. Documents obtained by these radio stations show that in August of 2020, Bulloch County Deputies responded to a...
Sen. Warnock cites 'bipartisanship,' avoids Biden in Georgia
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., joins Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to speak to reporters after the Senate advanced a $280 billion bill designed to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and to accelerate high tech research that backers say will be critical to the economy in future decades, at the Capitol in Washington, July 26, 2022. Warnock is running for his first full Senate term, pitching himself as a lawmaker willing to do whatever it takes to help his state.
Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math
When Georgia lawmakers created the formula to pay for its public schools, President Ronald Reagan was celebrating the start of his second term, Purple Rain cassettes were flying off of the shelves, and children were monopolizing family TVs with their state-of-the-art Nintendo Entertainment Systems. The White House has changed occupants...
Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
GPB evening headlines for July 29, 2022
Atlanta is in the running to host the Democratic National Convention. Smaller universities as well as Georgia’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities could receive funding to train more students to work in science, tech and research fields. Kids across the state are getting ready to return to the classroom...
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Georgia teachers get $125 more for supplies from federal aid
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is using federal COVID-19 relief money to give teachers another $125 to buy school supplies, months after issuing a similar stipend. Kemp, a Republican running for reelection, made the announcement Friday at Ola High School in Henry County before teachers preparing for school to start next week. He said he learned firsthand how much teachers can spend buying supplies, learning aids and decorations for their classroom when his daughter started teaching first grade last year in Oconee County.
How many people in Georgia have won Mega Millions jackpots?
ATLANTA — More than $1.2 billion is up for grabs in Friday night’s historic Mega Millions drawing. The new total released at noon is the second highest jackpot in Mega Millions history. You can watch the LIVE Mega Millions drawing every Tuesday and Friday night RIGHT HERE on...
Political Rewind: Republicans mobilize election volunteers, teachers go back to school
Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, Former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Stan Washington, @StanWashington, Editor-at-large, The Atlanta Voice. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, Political reporter GPB News,. Tanya Washington, @AskProfW, Professor of law, Georgia State University. The breakdown. 1. The ACLU has refiled a lawsuit against Georgia's new abortion law. The ACLU hopes to...
RJN calls on DOJ, State of Georgia for investigation into Savannah Police Department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — After the recent officer-involved shooting of a black man in Savannah, The Racial Justice Network traveled to Atlanta Friday, to call on Governor Kemp to push for an investigation into the Savannah Police Department. There have been five officer involved shootings in Savannah so far...
New details into the death of a Sparta woman
SPARTA – The GBI released new details into the death of Brianna Grier who fell out of a Hancock County patrol car. As the death investigation of Brianna Grier continues, the GBI is releasing new details based on recent findings. Agents have concluded that the rear passenger side door of the patrol car, near where Grier was sitting, was never closed. Agents conducted numerous interviews, reviewed multiple body camera videos, and conducted exhaustive mechanical tests on the patrol car. Automotive experts and the Georgia State Patrol also assisted with tests to determine if there were possible mechanical malfunctions. In conjunction with these investigative acts, GBI agents concluded that Grier was placed in the backseat of the patrol car, handcuffed in the front of her body with no seatbelt.
Morning headlines: State Ethics Commission investigating nonprofit's role in 2018 governor's election
The State Ethics Commission is investigating whether a nonprofit raised and spent millions of undisclosed dollars in support of Stacey Abrams 2018 campaign for governor. The AJC reports it is the biggest investigation so far against the New Georgia Project, but Abrams supporters have called the effort a fishing expedition engineered by Governor Brian Kemp. In an updated complaint, the commission claims the group raised $4 million dollars and spent $3 million without registering as a political action committee and disclosing the funds.
