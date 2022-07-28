ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

VIDEO: 3 children, 1 woman found dead at Danbury home

Eyewitness News
 5 days ago
www.wfsb.com

NewsTimes

CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
BETHANY, CT
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash

A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

New Haven police investigate shooting of 34-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating the shooting of a 34-year-old man. On Sunday, around 4:30 a.m. New Haven police were notified of a Shotspotter alert to gunfire on Edgewood Avenue near Ellsworth Avenue, according to authorities. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a 34-year-old man who had been struck […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Danbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Danbury, CT
WTNH

2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven firefighters find car on top of two cars

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven firefighters say they found a car on top of two other vehicles when they were called to a car accident on Broadway. According to fire officials, everyone was out of the car before they got there. Reports say the car was stabilized so it...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Bear breaks into West Hartford home

AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!. Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for assaulting, attempting to kidnap woman: Meriden PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested a man who was stalking a woman, assaulted her and another man, and shot an illegal firearm on Friday. Officers in Meriden said they initially responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Chamberlain Highway on Friday evening around 6 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, […]
MERIDEN, CT
NewsBreak
iheart.com

Local Man To Be Arraigned For Holyoke Murder

A Holyoke man is under arrest for murder. Pablo Rivera-Ortiz is accused of fatally shooting a woman from New Haven, Connecticut, Desiree Rivera Lopez, on July 23rd. Police had responded to a possible domestic altercation on North Summer Street when they found the victim. Police aren’t saying very much about...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bloomfield man charged in grandfather’s death

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Bloomfield man is charged with beating his grandfather. Kevin Carter was charged with assault first-degree on Monday. Police said Thomas Savage was found severely beaten in his home. He died Sunday. Carter’s arraignment Monday at Hartford Superior Court was quick. He was arrested over the...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man drowns at Calf Pasture Beach after assisting woman who had fallen in water

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting an unconscious person in the water at Calf Pasture Beach near the Coast Guard Auxiliary building. Norwalk Police Patrol Division, Marine Unit, Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service, and Norwalk Fire Department were immediately dispatched to...
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Monday morning

AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!. Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
WTNH

Man drowns at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 60-year-old man was pulled from the water at Calf Pasture Beach and was later pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday night. Officers responded to people pulling the unconscious man from the water, accompanied by a conscious woman in the water. A bystander began CPR on the man, later replaced […]
NORWALK, CT

