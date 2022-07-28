VIDEO: 3 children, 1 woman found dead at Danbury home

www.wfsb.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
NewsTimes
CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
New Haven police investigate shooting of 34-year-old
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating the shooting of a 34-year-old man. On Sunday, around 4:30 a.m. New Haven police were notified of a Shotspotter alert to gunfire on Edgewood Avenue near Ellsworth Avenue, according to authorities. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a 34-year-old man who had been struck […]
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
IDs Released For Connecticut Duo Killed In Rollover Crash On I-290 In Worcester
Authorities have identified the Connecticut duo killed in a morning rollover crash on I-290 in Worcester as Luc Morin, age 65, and Christine Banavige, age 52, both of New Britain, Conn. The duo was killed after their pickup truck rolled over after being struck by a 2009 Toyota Matrix, Massachusetts...
Eyewitness News
New Haven firefighters find car on top of two cars
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven firefighters say they found a car on top of two other vehicles when they were called to a car accident on Broadway. According to fire officials, everyone was out of the car before they got there. Reports say the car was stabilized so it...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
Man arrested for assaulting, attempting to kidnap woman: Meriden PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested a man who was stalking a woman, assaulted her and another man, and shot an illegal firearm on Friday. Officers in Meriden said they initially responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Chamberlain Highway on Friday evening around 6 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, […]
ALERT CENTER: Danbury man arrested for driving over 160 mph in New Hampshire
A Danbury man was arrested for driving over 160 mph in New Hampshire, state police say.
Eyewitness News
State police sergeant suspended for crash in which she rear-ended a driver in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut State Police sergeant was suspended and given a misdemeanor summons for a crash in which she rear-ended another driver in Brookfield. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was charged with following too close and evading responsibility. The crash happened on Route 7 north on July 24 just...
iheart.com
Local Man To Be Arraigned For Holyoke Murder
A Holyoke man is under arrest for murder. Pablo Rivera-Ortiz is accused of fatally shooting a woman from New Haven, Connecticut, Desiree Rivera Lopez, on July 23rd. Police had responded to a possible domestic altercation on North Summer Street when they found the victim. Police aren’t saying very much about...
Eyewitness News
Bloomfield man charged in grandfather’s death
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Bloomfield man is charged with beating his grandfather. Kevin Carter was charged with assault first-degree on Monday. Police said Thomas Savage was found severely beaten in his home. He died Sunday. Carter’s arraignment Monday at Hartford Superior Court was quick. He was arrested over the...
'I Take My Kids With Me': Danbury Mom Left Note Before Apparent Triple-Murder/Suicide
The Fairfield County mother who is accused of killing her three children before killing herself had been crying for days and left a suicide note for her husband, according to a new report. The apparent triple murder-suicide happened on Wednesday, July 27 in Danbury, on Whaley Street. The children, Junior...
Organs donated by Yonkers man killed in accident to save a dozen others
The family of a Yonkers man killed in an accident is making sure his legacy lives on.
Eyewitness News
Man drowns at Calf Pasture Beach after assisting woman who had fallen in water
NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting an unconscious person in the water at Calf Pasture Beach near the Coast Guard Auxiliary building. Norwalk Police Patrol Division, Marine Unit, Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service, and Norwalk Fire Department were immediately dispatched to...
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Monday morning
Man drowns at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 60-year-old man was pulled from the water at Calf Pasture Beach and was later pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday night. Officers responded to people pulling the unconscious man from the water, accompanied by a conscious woman in the water. A bystander began CPR on the man, later replaced […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!
