Editorial: Congress, this is your last chance to close the Medicaid coverage gap

House votes to modernize notary process
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has a bit about the arcane tradition of notarizing documents and how the practicality of the notary and their metal squeeze stamper may belong to another era, even advocating anarchy in the face of the age-old process. “You ever want to just grab it out of his...
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Democratic challenger appears to be facing an uphill battle in her Georgia rematch against the Republican incumbent.
Sens. Rubio, Kennedy, Colleagues Urge FEMA to Explain Risk Rating 2.0 Pricing Method
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) new flood insurance pricing methodology, called Risk Rating 2.0 went into full effect in. April 2022. . The new rating system is projected to increase premiums for 80 percent of homeowners and other policyholders. U.S. Senators. Marco Rubio. (R-FL)
Illinois health insurers propose price increases for Affordable Care Act exchange plans [Chicago Tribune]
Illinois residents who buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchange will likely see prices rise for next year — in some cases by double digit percentages. insurance companies that sell plans on the exchange, at healthcare.gov, are proposing average rate increases of about 3% to nearly 16% for plans in 2023. Consumers can begin shopping.
House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries
NEW YORK (AP) — Three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection are being challenged in Tuesday’s primary elections by rivals endorsed by the former president. The primaries for Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse are the biggest test yet for GOP incumbents who broke with Trump after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to keep him in power. Trump has vowed revenge against the 10 House Republicans who crossed party lines for the impeachment vote. Of the 10, four opted not to...
Ralph Nader: Callers Say ‘Can’t Get Through’; Callees Say ‘Don’t Want To Let Them Through’ – OpEd [Eurasia Review]
Most of us play both roles of the Caller and Callee. Guess which role rules? The Callee. I've lost count of how many older adults tell me, week after week, how hard it is to get through to powerful Callees. Especially by telephone! The latter include your local electric, gas and telephone company, your bank and insurance company, your members (or their staff) of.
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
This quarterly report on Form 10-Q includes certain disclosures which contain. "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws,. which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include. statements regarding expected share-based compensation expense, expected capital. expenditures and expected net claim payments and all other statements that do. not...
Insurance firm offers $0 co-pays for insulin UnitedHealthcare also plans to end out-of-pocket costs for some other drugs Nebraskans to benefit from $0 co-pays for insulin, emergency drugs
UnitedHealthcare says it will eliminate out-of-pocket costs for insulin and several drugs used in medical emergencies for some members as early as. In addition to short- and long-acting preferred insulins, four emergency medications - epinephrine, including EpiPens (for severe allergic reactions), albuterol inhalers (for acute asthma attacks), naloxone (for opioid overdoses) and Glucagon (for hypoglycemia) - will be offered at.
NAIC special committee focused on access to health networks by minorities
Inequities in health care can be viewed every day when looking at which populations have easy access to specific levels of care and which ones do not. A Special Committee on Race and Insurance workstream heard presentations on the problem this week during a 90-minute web call. The committee was established two years ago in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis.
Agency Information Collection Activities: Proposed Collections, Fidelity Bond and Insurance Coverage
Agency: " National Credit Union Administration (NCUA)." (NCUA), as part of a continuing effort to reduce paperwork and respondent burden, invites the general public and other Federal agencies to comment on the following extension of a currently approved collection, as required by the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995. DATES:. Written...
CAR INSURANCE COULD COST MORE IN NEW JERSEY
Two state senators − both personal injury attorneys − are pushing a bill that would raise the minimum requirement for automotive liability insurance and could lead to an increase in the cost of those premiums for drivers. Senate. President. Nicholas Scutari. , D- Union. , and Sen. Jon...
