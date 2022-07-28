UPDATE: One dead after I-80 crash west of GI

foxnebraska.com
Three injured following I-80 crash near Giltner
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. — Three people were injured following a crash on I-80 near Giltner Monday afternoon. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the preliminary investigation shows that around 1 p.m., traffic slowed ahead of the eastbound construction zone at mile marker 326, two miles east of the Giltner exit. NSP said a Ford F-150 entered the area and struck multiple vehicles. Four total vehicles were involved, including three passenger vehicles and a tow-truck hauling a disabled trailer.
La Vista man headed to trial for road rage incident
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — A La Vista man involved in a road rage case in central Nebraska that left another man with a a serious stab wound is heading to trial. Hall County District Court records say Nathan Bowen, 20, has been charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and willful reckless driving.
GIPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating a reported shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. At 3 a.m., officers responded to the area of 7th Street and Kimball Avenue in reference to gunshots being fired. Upon arrival, they found a back window of a Chevy Tahoe was broken out, causing an estimated $500 in damage.
UPDATE: 3 injured in early-morning shooting near Elm Creek
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE:. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office has named one person injured in the shooting at Paradise City. Richard Rios, 29, of Houston, Texas was injured in the lower-torso. The other two injured include a 38-year-old man from North Platte and a 49-year-old man from Elwood. Their names have not been released by authorities.
Ravenna man gets probation, intermittent confinement for lying to bank about sheep herd
RAVENNA, Neb. — A Ravenna man has been sentenced to five years probation and 10 weekends of intermittent confinement on a federal charge of lying to a bank about his sheep herd. Brooks Duester, 44, was given the sentence Monday in U.S. District Court. He was also ordered to...
Holdrege dog finds her way back to her owner after 10 years
HOLDREGE, Neb. — It’s a mystery how Mimi the dog was able to survive on her own after she was missing for 10 years, but she's a very lucky dog as she was finally reunited with her owner. “I was in initial shock, when it all settled in,...
Construction workers fight summer heat
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With the high temperatures, construction workers fight the summer heat on a daily basis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), exposure to hot environments or extreme heat can create injuries and even heat-related illnesses (HRIs). The CDC said heat stress can...
The Wall That Heals is coming to Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Wall That Heals is coming to Kearney. The exhibit is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. There will also be a mobile education center where people can learn all about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The Wall That Heals will...
GISH academies find success but pledge to improve attendance
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Senior High celebrates rising graduation rates but school leaders say a large number of students aren’t coming to class on time as they focus on attendance and accountability. From solar energy to aviation, more Grand Island students are getting real world skills.
Local families host Sodbusters' players throughout the summer
HASTINGS, Neb. — Sodbusters players who aren't from Hastings need a place to stay during their summer stint in the Cornhusker state. That's where host families step up to help keep the team on the field. "This is how these teams make it," said Courtney Luebben. "There's not the...
SOS advances in Class C State Tournament with dominant win over Valentine
WISNER, Neb. — Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg keeps their season alive with a 14-5 run-rule victory over Valentine in the Class C Senior Legion State Tournament on Sunday. SOS came roaring out of the gates, going up 5-0 through the first two innings. Valentine's defense also committed five errors in that time.
Sodbusters come up short in season finale against the Moo
HASTINGS, Neb. — Despite putting up five runs in the 6th inning to take a late lead, the Hastings Sodbusters couldn't hold on for one last win in a 9-8 loss to the Fremont Moo on Saturday. The Moo started strong, tallying four runs in the second frame and...
