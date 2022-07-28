Leaving home behind, family describes escape from Ukraine

ORADEA, Romania — Like clockwork Andrii Nikolaiev, 41, wakes up before the rest of his family, and sets his hands to task.

Mr. Nikolaiev’s methodical manner allowed him to become a chief energy dispatcher for the Chernihiv and Sumy regions of Ukraine. When tensions grew with Russia there were indications of invasion that made Mr. Nikolaiev particularly uneasy as an energy dispatcher.

“I knew that it [the war] would happen exactly on February 24, as we would be especially vulnerable after the disconnection,” Mr. Nikolaiev said. That is because he was told a week before the war that other countries would be disconnecting from the Ukrainian substations.

This literal transfer of power left Mr. Nikolaiev restless.

“I didn’t sleep well that night, as I’d been receiving messages from my dispatchers,” he said. “They were keeping me updated on each step of disconnection from the substations on the border with Russia and Belarus.”

Sitting between the dark calmness of a winter night, and the chatter of news reports Mr. Nikolaiev sat in disbelief. Then, “I looked in the window, saw the sky flash, and heard the sounds of explosions,” he said. “After that, I had no doubts: it was nothing but war.”

Prior to the war, his wife, Milena Nikolaiev, 41, taught at a local school and took care of their kids, Latika, 12, and Vladislav, 7. The family found out in January that they were expecting another addition.

“We were working on the perfect place for our family,” Mr. Nikolaiev recalled.

“When we were renovating our house,” he said. “I bought two big cupboards so my wife could store her books. We gave the lower shelves to the kids and let them put their favorite things in there.”

It all changed five months ago. Mrs. Nikolaiev recalled the day the war started.

“Andrii always wakes up earlier,” she recalled. “And on February 24, he came to me as I was sleeping, kissed me on the cheek, and told me: ‘Honey, sleep a little bit longer while it’s quiet. I don’t know when we will be able to sleep in peace.’”

“Those gentle words woke me up,” Mrs. Nikolaiev said. “I will always remember how everything collapsed after hearing them.”

During a cold February morning, Mr. Nikolaiev packed his car with provisions and asked a friend to watch his family while he was away.

Heading to the city center, Mr. Nikolaiev spotted Ukrainian tanks en route. He remained undeterred. “I had to drive to work to make the station function autonomously,” he said.

On his way back home, Mr. Nikolaiev saw cars fired upon. He heard the sounds of Russian tanks encircling the city and saw Sumy State University hit by a rocket while he was only three miles away from it.

When Mr. Nikolaiev got back home, the city was blacked out so the Russians couldn’t see it from the sky. He began “working from home with a lighter on my head in complete darkness,” he recalled.

Then the war got even closer to home. “I saw a flash in the sky, and the house shook. My kid screamed: ‘daddy, they’re bombing us.’”

“From then on, our lives had changed,” Mr. Nikolaiev said.

Breaking point

In the basement, Mr. Nikolaiev tried to call a colleague.

“He told me that the energy stations didn’t work because two substations had been destroyed,” Mr. Nikolaiev said. “One of them was the main station that would supply the whole region. We had no water, heat, or electricity."

The family waited in fear for the bombing to stop.

“We were sitting all together in the darkness, huddling with each other, praying, and saying ‘we’re going to God,’” Mrs. Nikolaiev recalled.

Faithfully reporting to work the next day, Mr. Nikolaiev was able to get power back to people within three hours of arriving. This victory was short-lived.

“When I got back home, I saw my wife collecting snow to melt it,” said Mr. Nikolaiev, “She didn’t know when we would have water.”

Later during a bombing, they asked God for a sign.

“At 5:20 a.m., our house shook. We realized it was a sign from God,” Mr. Nikolaiev said.

He quickly cleaned his house and left, unable to leave it unkempt.

By this point, Sumy was occupied. Russian soldiers had overrun the area traveling in groups of about 200.

“We left the city with the help of volunteers who were driving before us and showing us a safe route,” Mr. Nikolaiev said.

Later, the family stayed at a kindergarten near the border of Moldova and tried to cross out of Ukraine.

“Since I have two kids and a pregnant wife, I thought I was allowed to cross the border,” said Mr. Nikolaiev, who was using a provision that allowed fathers with three or more children to leave Ukraine during martial law in Ukraine.

At first, the guards were unsure of the authenticity of Mrs. Nikolaiev’s pregnancy, so the Nikolaievs went to a hospital to get documentation confirming it.

Upon its second visit to the border, the family was told Mrs. Nikolaiev’s “pregnancy stage was too early.” The family tried to cross one more time. Under the watch of a female guard, family members were granted passage without trouble or a second thought.

New home

On the other side, shelter was provided in Moldova. But the family sensed a harsh undercurrent of anti-Ukrainian sentiment from the Moldovans who felt Ukraine had started the war. The family moved to Oradea, Romania, where it was met with incredible kindness.

“Some good people from Romania provided us shelter, and allowed us to stay there for as long as we needed,” Mr. Nikolaiev said.

Initially, Mr. Nikolaiev worked construction in Romania, and now has been able to get a job as an electrical engineer, putting some of his engineering expertise to use.

“I used to have a good salary back in Ukraine,” he said. “We’re not asking for help here, except for some informational assistance. But people just want to help...without expecting anything in return.”

People have paid for the family’s utility bills and covered rent for its apartment.

In Romania, the government provisions for Ukrainian refugees have been minimal. The family is unsure how long people will continue to support them.

“When we got here, the local McDonald’s would give us free meals, but now that there are a lot of Ukrainians they no longer do that,” Mr. Nikolaiev said.

The messages they receive from their Ukraine home vacillate between safety and terror. During correspondences, Mr. Nikolaiev has been criticized for leaving Ukraine as a man.

“I would feel guilty if I had left on the first day of the war,” Mr. Nikolaiev said. “It was dangerous enough to leave, and three days after we left, a civilian building got hit and 22 people died. We left at the right time.”

A few weeks into settling in Oradea, Mrs. Nikolaiev’s younger sisters, her sister-in-law, and her sister-in-law’s son came to stay with them. The visit confirmed Mr. Nikolaiev’s determination to stay in Romania.

“We wanted to get back to Ukraine because there was a certain picture of life there,” said Mr. Nikolaiev, who is now sure the situation in his Ukrainian community is untenable.

For the first time in Mr. Nikolaiev’s life, he has no plan. He likened the experience to trying to solve an “equation with too many unknowns.”

“I think about it every minute and every day,” he said. “But it’s not so safe to go. We don’t want to be in Ukraine if it’s occupied by Russia, and there’s a risk of being attacked by Belarus.”