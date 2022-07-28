U.S. killings still much higher than before the pandemic, report says

www.sfgate.com
News Reporter Forced To Leave Execution Viewing As ‘Skirt Was Too Short’
Journalist Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara was asked to leave an Alabama prison because her skirt was too short. In a story that makes it feel like we've travelled back in time 100 years, Ivana was stopped from reporting on an execution because of what she was wearing. The accomplished journalist was...
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres...
Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say
An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Routes: JetBlue-Spirit not a done deal yet; Southwest ends flight credit expirations; new SFO routes from Breeze
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Dentist found guilty in wife's death on 2016 African safari
DENVER (AP) — A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday. A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry”...
2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
As species recover, some threaten others in more dire shape
GLEN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Concealed behind trees near Lake Michigan, two scientists remotely manipulated a robotic owl on the forest floor. As the intruder flapped its wings and hooted, a merlin guarding its nest in a nearby pine sounded distress calls. The small falcon dove toward the enemy...
1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting in NE Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — One man was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting Monday night in Northeast Washington, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The circumstances of the shooting, including whether the victims even knew each other, were being investigated, Police Chief Robert J. Contee III told reporters.
Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week...
Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way
After a trip to Disney to celebrate her graduation, Delta sent Jessica Dalonzo's wheelchair to the wrong state. When it arrived home, it was broken.
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday,...
Arizona's Arpaio tries to become suburban mayor after losses
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Phoenix metro sheriff who was ousted by voters frustrated with his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, is attempting another political comeback as he runs for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived more than two decades. The stakes for...
California declares state of emergency over monkeypox outbreak
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, declared a state of emergency Monday in an effort to bolster the state's response to the monkeypox outbreak, saying the measure will help with vaccinations. California, the most populous state in the United States, had recorded 827 monkeypox cases as of Monday, according to the...
How Some Parents Changed Their Politics in the Pandemic
ORINDA, Calif. — They waved signs that read “Defeat the mandates” and “No vaccines.” They chanted “Protect our kids” and “Our kids, our choice.”. Almost everyone in the crowd of more than three dozen was a parent. And as they protested on a recent Friday in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Orinda, California, they had the same refrain: They were there for their children.
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
Progress made in fight against California fire that killed 2
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California. On Monday, he was staying at a shelter with...
