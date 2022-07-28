St Lukes data breach + Bank robbery suspect + Canyon County Fair 🎡

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of Milt Alley, who went missing after his vehicle went into the Payette River on Highway 17 on July 14, was recovered Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said, “Our hearts and prayers go out to Milt’s family in this difficult time for them. We would also like to send out a huge thank you to all the volunteers who spent many hours looking for Milt along the river.” Alley’s vehicle went into the water near milepost 1. Officials recovered Alley’s vehicle and dog from the Payette River following the incident. Alley is from Garden Valley, according to the Idaho Statesman.

BOISE COUNTY, ID ・ 11 DAYS AGO