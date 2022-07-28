ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon County, ID

St Lukes data breach + Bank robbery suspect + Canyon County Fair 🎡

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
boisedev.com

boisedev.com

Rabid Boise bat + Moose Fire cause + Rudy the Rooster 🐓

Hello Monday Gretchen Parsons here to start out the first day of August. Officials say the largest fire burning in Idaho is human caused, more on that below. Plus, a rabid bat was found near the Capitol building in Boise. Today: 104°☀️ An excessive heat warning remains in effect....
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Possible drowning at Lucky Peak

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is searching Lucky Peak. Deputies were told a man in his 40s hit his head on the side of the boat Sunday evening and fell into the water. He hasn't been seen since.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Power outage impacts nearly 1,500 customers

BOISE, Idaho — More than 1,400 Idaho Power customers in Meridian and Eagle were without power Sunday, due to a power outage near 10 Mile Road and Chinden Boulevard. According to Idaho Power, the outage started at approximately 4:09 p.m. and lasted until 6 p.m. Idaho Power said the...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Garden City Police arrest drug trafficker at local motel

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City Police arrested a man connected with an illegal drug trafficking ring from a local motel Thursday morning. Glen Hartung, 63, of Boise was residing at a nearby motel but had failed to update his sexual offender registry listing that address. The Garden City Police Motel Interdiction Team located Hartung and arrested him around 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Post Register

Man in Caldwell accidently shoots female resident

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — There was a shooting at a residence in the 5100 block of Danville St in Caldwell on Thursday morning. According to Caldwell Police, a 59-year-old female resident had been shot in the chest. She was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. A 53-year-old...
Tri-City Herald

Boise fugitive was on ‘America’s Most Wanted,’ on run for 21 years. He just got caught

A Boise man’s two decades on the run came to an end last week when Canadian law enforcement officials found him hiding out in British Columbia. When Louis Flood was released on parole in 2001 after serving just three years of an 18-year sentence for lewd conduct with a minor under 16 and sexual abuse of a minor, he quickly disappeared, violating the terms of his parole. Now 77, he eluded authorities for so long that the popular television show “America’s Most Wanted” featured him in a 2011 episode, according to a news release.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

U.S. Forest Service: Moose fire was 'human caused'

SALMON, Idaho — U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations have determined the cause of the moose fire, which was first spotted July 17 and is now estimated at 45,137 acres, to be human-caused. The specific cause and the events around the fire are still under investigation, but investigators...
SALMON, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell man charged with murder after shooting

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell man was charged with murder after telling 911 dispatchers he shot the woman he lived with on accident. Caldwell Police Department said they responded to a report of a shooting in the early morning hours of July 28. After arriving, they found a 59-year-old woman who had been shot in the chest, according to a news release by the City of Caldwell.
Post Register

Covid-19 in Idaho including breakthrough cases

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Covid-19 transmission remains high in both Ada and Canyon Counties, according to the CDC. Due to the high rate of transmission, the CDC suggests wearing a mask indoors in public, getting tested if you have symptoms, and staying up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccines. Idaho Division of...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Hillcrest general manager accused of committing two felonies on property

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Hillcrest Country Club general manager Max Moreno was arrested and charged with two felonies, one of sexual nature. The charges were for forcible penetration by use of a foreign object. The other was for battery with intent to commit a serious felony. Moreno was arrested...
BOISE, ID
NewsBreak
Public Safety
boisedev.com

‘I don’t ever give up’: Kuna said no to a 2,200 home development. Now it’s trying in Ada Co. instead

A planned community turned down by Kuna a few years ago could come back to life. In August 2020, Kuna City Council narrowly voted to deny an application for Spring Rock Subdivision, a planned community proposed on the eastern edge of Kuna near Falcon Crest Golf Course. The project, proposed by Dave Yorgasen, would have brought 2,200 homes and mixed-use projects to the area.
KUNA, ID
104.3 WOW Country

New Leads on Fruitland Boy’s Disappearance Nearly a Year After He Went Missing

The search has continued and police and authorities have received over a thousand calls and potential tips at this point. It has taken a lot of time and people to sort out the tips and leads and see what is viable and what is not. Little Michael Joseph Vaughan went missing near his home in Fruitland Oregon on July 27th, 2021, just 3 days after his 6th birthday. Police have narrowed the disappearance time down to a 20 minute window between 6:40pm and 7pm.
Idaho State Journal

Body of missing Idaho man recovered from river

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of Milt Alley, who went missing after his vehicle went into the Payette River on Highway 17 on July 14, was recovered Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said, “Our hearts and prayers go out to Milt’s family in this difficult time for them. We would also like to send out a huge thank you to all the volunteers who spent many hours looking for Milt along the river.” Alley’s vehicle went into the water near milepost 1. Officials recovered Alley’s vehicle and dog from the Payette River following the incident. Alley is from Garden Valley, according to the Idaho Statesman.
BOISE COUNTY, ID

