St Lukes data breach + Bank robbery suspect + Canyon County Fair 🎡

Rabid Boise bat + Moose Fire cause + Rudy the Rooster 🐓
Hello Monday Gretchen Parsons here to start out the first day of August. Officials say the largest fire burning in Idaho is human caused, more on that below. Plus, a rabid bat was found near the Capitol building in Boise. Today: 104°☀️ An excessive heat warning remains in effect....
Ada County Sheriff's Office search for man 'believed to be drowned'
BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who may have drowned after he never resurfaced while swimming at Lucky Peak. The 46-year-old was last seen Sunday night after 7, according to the Ada County Sheriff. Friends said the man was swimming near the boat when he went under and never resurfaced.
Possible drowning at Lucky Peak
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is searching Lucky Peak. Deputies were told a man in his 40s hit his head on the side of the boat Sunday evening and fell into the water. He hasn't been seen since.
Power outage impacts nearly 1,500 customers
BOISE, Idaho — More than 1,400 Idaho Power customers in Meridian and Eagle were without power Sunday, due to a power outage near 10 Mile Road and Chinden Boulevard. According to Idaho Power, the outage started at approximately 4:09 p.m. and lasted until 6 p.m. Idaho Power said the...
Garden City Police arrest drug trafficker at local motel
GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City Police arrested a man connected with an illegal drug trafficking ring from a local motel Thursday morning. Glen Hartung, 63, of Boise was residing at a nearby motel but had failed to update his sexual offender registry listing that address. The Garden City Police Motel Interdiction Team located Hartung and arrested him around 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Man in Caldwell accidently shoots female resident
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — There was a shooting at a residence in the 5100 block of Danville St in Caldwell on Thursday morning. According to Caldwell Police, a 59-year-old female resident had been shot in the chest. She was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. A 53-year-old...
Idaho Public Health Officials Urge Residents to Take Precaution After Rabid Bat is Discovered in Downtown Boise
BOISE - Idaho public health officials are urging residents to take extra precautions after a bat that was found on a sidewalk in downtown Boise on Tuesday, July 26, tested positive for rabies. The bat was reportedly found on a sidewalk on Bannock Street, across from Cecil D. Andrus Park...
Boise fugitive was on ‘America’s Most Wanted,’ on run for 21 years. He just got caught
A Boise man’s two decades on the run came to an end last week when Canadian law enforcement officials found him hiding out in British Columbia. When Louis Flood was released on parole in 2001 after serving just three years of an 18-year sentence for lewd conduct with a minor under 16 and sexual abuse of a minor, he quickly disappeared, violating the terms of his parole. Now 77, he eluded authorities for so long that the popular television show “America’s Most Wanted” featured him in a 2011 episode, according to a news release.
U.S. Forest Service: Moose fire was 'human caused'
SALMON, Idaho — U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations have determined the cause of the moose fire, which was first spotted July 17 and is now estimated at 45,137 acres, to be human-caused. The specific cause and the events around the fire are still under investigation, but investigators...
Fire in southwest Idaho burns about 1,500 acres
Control of the Favre Fire near Midvale is expected Thursday night. Smoke from the fire was visible on satellite images Wednesday.
Idaho Fisherman Lands Record-Breaking Catfish While Fishing for Sturgeon
An Idaho angler fishing for sturgeon set a new state record for channel catfish instead, reeling in a 42.5-inch-long fish at C.J. Strike Reservoir on July 20 that beat the standing catch-and-release record by nearly 10 inches. Paul Newman, of Fruitland, released the catfish after measuring it, but not before...
House fire along Locust Grove in Meridian displaces 5 people
The fire at a house on Locust Grove Road was reported at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries reported. The firefighters Benevolent Fund is assisting residents.
Caldwell man charged with murder after shooting
CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell man was charged with murder after telling 911 dispatchers he shot the woman he lived with on accident. Caldwell Police Department said they responded to a report of a shooting in the early morning hours of July 28. After arriving, they found a 59-year-old woman who had been shot in the chest, according to a news release by the City of Caldwell.
Covid-19 in Idaho including breakthrough cases
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Covid-19 transmission remains high in both Ada and Canyon Counties, according to the CDC. Due to the high rate of transmission, the CDC suggests wearing a mask indoors in public, getting tested if you have symptoms, and staying up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccines. Idaho Division of...
Idaho sheriff sends dire warning to ‘idiotic’ Biden officials: ‘We are on the cusp of complete collapse’
An Idaho sheriff said Wednesday his county is experiencing a “crisis level” of drug overdoses, especially fentanyl and methamphetamine that comes across the southern border. Canyon County, Idaho Sheriff Kieran Donahue joined “Fox & Friends First” to discuss how drug cartels are destroying his community. “We’re...
Hillcrest general manager accused of committing two felonies on property
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Hillcrest Country Club general manager Max Moreno was arrested and charged with two felonies, one of sexual nature. The charges were for forcible penetration by use of a foreign object. The other was for battery with intent to commit a serious felony. Moreno was arrested...
‘I don’t ever give up’: Kuna said no to a 2,200 home development. Now it’s trying in Ada Co. instead
A planned community turned down by Kuna a few years ago could come back to life. In August 2020, Kuna City Council narrowly voted to deny an application for Spring Rock Subdivision, a planned community proposed on the eastern edge of Kuna near Falcon Crest Golf Course. The project, proposed by Dave Yorgasen, would have brought 2,200 homes and mixed-use projects to the area.
New Leads on Fruitland Boy’s Disappearance Nearly a Year After He Went Missing
The search has continued and police and authorities have received over a thousand calls and potential tips at this point. It has taken a lot of time and people to sort out the tips and leads and see what is viable and what is not. Little Michael Joseph Vaughan went missing near his home in Fruitland Oregon on July 27th, 2021, just 3 days after his 6th birthday. Police have narrowed the disappearance time down to a 20 minute window between 6:40pm and 7pm.
Why Does Every Squirrel in Boise Look Incredibly Depressed This Week?
There you were. Just minding your own business as you were taking a walk during your lunch hour. All of a sudden, you discover a squirrel just laying on the sidewalk like this. Aren’t you a little concerned about him? Why does he look so sad? Did someone steal all...
Body of missing Idaho man recovered from river
The Boise County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of Milt Alley, who went missing after his vehicle went into the Payette River on Highway 17 on July 14, was recovered Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said, “Our hearts and prayers go out to Milt’s family in this difficult time for them. We would also like to send out a huge thank you to all the volunteers who spent many hours looking for Milt along the river.” Alley’s vehicle went into the water near milepost 1. Officials recovered Alley’s vehicle and dog from the Payette River following the incident. Alley is from Garden Valley, according to the Idaho Statesman.
