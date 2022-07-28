Do You Know This Beloved Montana Icon And His Amazing Journey?

xlcountry.com
Summer in Montana? Not Without Enjoying This Local Favorite.
They say good things come to those who wait—however, a poet once said that "the waiting is the hardest part." That has certainly been the case this summer. On Friday, my wife and I were driving down 19th, running some errands to get ready for the weekend, when we spotted the sign I'd been looking for all summer long. There it was, bright red letters on a big white sign.
One of the Worst Fire Seasons in Montana History Revisited
Multiple wildfires are burning in the west. After a slow start, it seems that this year's fire season is officially upon us, but how does this year compare to one of the worst fire seasons in Montana history?. There are currently three active wildfires in Montana. The largest of the...
Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana
Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
nomadlawyer.org
Waterparks: Splash Yourself in Top 5 Waterparks in Montana
Montana is a state in the west that is known for its varied terrain, which includes the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains. Glacier National Park is a large wilderness preserve that stretches into Canada. Its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road stretches 50 miles and showcases the park’s numerous snow-capped peaks, lakes, and alpine hiking routes.
FWP: Wolf population remained stable in Montana during 2021
Montana’s wolf population decreased by 40 in 2021, according to a new Fish Wildlife and Parks report. The report showed the estimated wolf population in Montana at the end of 2021 was 1,141, down from 1,181 in 2020. However, in the last 10 years, wolf populations saw an estimated high of 1,256 in 2011, and […] The post FWP: Wolf population remained stable in Montana during 2021 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
New hoot owl restrictions for southwest, west-central Montana rivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced new hoot owl restrictions starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. on several southwest and west-central Montana rivers. The restrictions will be implemented on sections of the Shields, Madison, Ruby, East Gallatin, Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers and Silver Bow Creek.
Inside activities attract attendees at Montana State Fair
Some indoor activities included art displays, engaging with animals, talking with vendors and 4-H groups, along with various competitions.
NBCMontana
Montana's Trail to the Stars attracts night sky enthusiasts
MISSOULA, Mont. — Eastern Montana sky watchers have a new resource to observe the night sky and brightest stars this summer. Montana's Trail to the Stars is an online guide of nearly 50 sites for stargazing, moon rises, lunar eclipses and other night sky viewing activities. For more information...
Photos, Latest News from Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake
The latest reports I'm seeing as of Sunday night are that the Elmo 2 Fire burning near Flathead Lake continues to grow. This as a Type II team has now been brought in to assist. The Daily Inter Lake reported that "Infrared mapping put the fire at nearly 11,000 acres...
Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement
With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
Sheridan Media
Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties
As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Montana’s “True Ghosts & Hauntings”
They're all in in award-winning author & the Montana Historical Society's interpretive historian, Ellen Baumler's, riveting read, "Montana Chillers: 13 True Tales of Ghosts & Hauntings." I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday, morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. Ellen lays it out like it is, from "The Legend of the Boy Who Drowned," to the Conrad Mansion." There's "Mystery of the Metal Coffin," too, & this one will grow hair on your chest! Check the book out if you dare from Farcountry Press at farcountrypress.com, & then listen to WIN on Puff Man Sports Trivia, Saturday morning at 7:30. 1st caller in with the answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book. Are YOU prepared to be SCARED!
Montana couple launches non-profit to help people suffering from TBI
Brenna Lapke and her husband Matthew are on a mission to help people dealing with traumatic brain injuries
Fairfield Sun Times
Where will they go? Housing encampment in Great Falls being evicted Monday
GREAT FALLS — Susan Raining Bird, 48, soon won’t be able to call the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church here home. The church handed the unhoused people living there eviction notices on Monday, giving them one week’s notice to clear the property. “Unfortunately, the...
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to visit. We talked a few months ago about several attractions in Montana that are overrated, and you should avoid them, but what about the underrated attractions?
Montana Needs Better Representation on TV
Even though shows like Yellowstone show off what Montana looks like and what it can be like living here, there are more examples of TV shows butchering our state. One of my dad's favorite shows is The Big Bang Theory, and even though it's not my cup of tea, I see the appeal. I bring it up because, in one of their episodes, they feature Bozeman, Montana. I was intrigued, so I did some digging and found the episode.
Hi, My Name Is Megan, I Live In Montana And I’m An Addict.
Ok, this is not the type of addict that comes to mind at first glace. BUT hear me out, I am truly an addict especially on this particular day of the year. Today is National Chicken Wing Day. Yes...it's true, this day is one I wait for all year to break any cycle of "clean eating" I have attempted, which I am going to be honest (which is step one of the program), I haven't tried too many.
How Much? Stunning Montana Dinosaur Fossil Sold To Highest Bidder
Millions of years ago, Montana was home to a wide variety of dinosaur species. The first documentation of dinosaur remains found in North America was in 1854. The remains of a duck-billed dinosaur known as a “Trachodon” were found near Judith Landing in the Missouri River Breaks National Monument in Montana.
Orphaned Montana grizzly cubs headed to wildlife sanctuary
Both cubs will be going to Rivendale Wildlife Sanctuary 20 miles outside Pittsburgh which provides lifelong homes for orphaned or rescued animals.
