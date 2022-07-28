ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Art Hounds: Art conversations across generations

By Emily Bright
mprnews.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mprnews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mprnews.org

Remembering the I-35 bridge collapse: One survivor shares her story

Aug. 1 is the 15 year anniversary of the day the Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis fell into the Mississippi River during the evening rush hour. The unbelievable tragedy was completely unexpected and took the lives of 13 people. Several drivers were rescued from the river — including Lindsay Walz.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota man charged in fatal stabbing along Wisconsin river

Prosecutors have charged a Minnesota man with first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly fatally stabbing a teenage boy and wounding four other people while tubing down a western Wisconsin river over the weekend. Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, also faces four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a...
STILLWATER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Bemidji, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Pennington, MN
mprnews.org

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were critically wounded after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
SOMERSET, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy