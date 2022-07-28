How the "Yes In My Back Yard" movement won an out-of-nowhere unanimous victory in Spokane

The words came straight from the heart of Jim Brennan, longtime North Idaho resident and Cornerstone Inc. Custom Homes owner and president. "We want ownership. We don’t want rentals," he said. "We want people to be able to own and establish the American Dream. To do that right now, I’m seeing that condominiums is one of the only solutions we have available to us for our people to live in this county.

HAYDEN, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO