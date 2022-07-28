How the "Yes In My Back Yard" movement won an out-of-nowhere unanimous victory in Spokane

www.inlander.com
The major problem in our little slice of heaven, is that everyone wants a peace to make money. Maybe you community leaders should listen to the seniors in this area that grew up here, and like the fact that things were simple, rural and everyone loved their idea of heaven. Now we have outsider,s from Seattle, California leaving their areas to spread the misery to us. We do not want it .
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
nbcrightnow.com
Law firm: Spokane can legally enforce homeless laws
(The Center Square) — Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle said the proposal he and Councilor Michael Cathcart submitted to regulate urban camping is essentially “dead” after being “deferred indefinitely” by the majority. “It will not come up again unless they decide to revisit it,” he...
KUOW
If Washington won't back middle housing, Spokane will: Today So Far
After a statewide middle housing proposal failed in Olympia, Spokane is going with its own plan. Researchers in Southern Oregon are uncovering a Northwest history that is not often told. PNW breaks hot weather records. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 1, 2022. Spokane...
tornadopix.com
Seattle developer looking to build $40 million project in downtown Spokane
A real estate developer in Seattle is looking to build an estimated $40 million mixed-use residential development in downtown Spokane. Hybrid Architecture, of Seattle, has submitted a pre-development request with the city for a 125,000-square-foot, seven-story multi-family building in a parking lot between Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill and Best Western Plus City Center on Spokane Falls Boulevard.
FOX 28 Spokane
Contention stirs over cooling tent at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – With extreme heat continuing into the weekend, concern grows for those living at Camp Hope, but there’s a battle brewing over whether or not the cooling tent put up in the camp earlier this week can stay up. When the cooling center was put up,...
Spokane Transit announces package of service changes coming in August
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority announced an expansive package of service changes coming on August 28. These changes will provide better service in Northeast Spokane, service on both sides of I-90 between Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake, and expanded service on select routes. Zones at the STA...
inlander.com
As temps reach 104, Spokane orders WSDOT to remove cooling tent at state's largest homeless camp
On Wednesday, the Spokane Fire Marshal ordered the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to remove a cooling shelter at Camp Hope — a homeless encampment of more than 600 people that is located on WSDOT property near Interstate 90 in Spokane. As a heat wave sent Spokane temperatures...
‘Makes no sense’: Future of cooling center at Camp Hope uncertain
SPOKANE, Wash. — Monday marks the final day, for now, in a long stretch of sweltering weather. The community has banded together to help each other out, and many have shifted those efforts towards helping those at Camp Hope, by putting up and operating a cooling center. It’s become...
nypressnews.com
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Transit Authority announces service updates, largest overhaul in a decade
SPOKANE, Wash. – Thrice yearly, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) schedules service changes to address rider needs. This year, the September change is rolling out early, scheduled for Aug. 28. STA says it is “the most extensive package of service enhancements in a decade.”. Some quality of life...
Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted. Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
+$265k in WA state unclaimed lottery prizes. 2 tickets bought in Tri-Cities and Yakima
These locations in eastern and western Washington detail where lottery winners bought tickets but have yet to claim their cash.
Crash blocks Geiger Blvd near I-90, detour in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — Detours are in place for westbound Geiger Blvd and Electric Road, as well as eastbound Geiger and Spotted Road. A semi crashed on westbound I-90 near Geiger Frontage Road early Monday morning. At least one person was injured. Detours are in place and will continue until at least 8:30 a.m. The roadblocks will impact Amazon commuters. ...
KHQ Right Now
Hang on tight everyone, the heat wave is almost over in Spokane!
Dare I say, 98 degrees seems... cool? After the heat wave we have had this week, double-digits on Monday will feel like sweet relief, with even cooler temperatures on the way. Across WA the Excessive Heat Warning ends at 11 p.m. Monday. Sunday marks, hopefully, the last day of triple-digits in Spokane. However, Central Washington will continue to see numbers passing 100 degrees well into Tuesday.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Ownership, not rentals
The words came straight from the heart of Jim Brennan, longtime North Idaho resident and Cornerstone Inc. Custom Homes owner and president. "We want ownership. We don’t want rentals," he said. "We want people to be able to own and establish the American Dream. To do that right now, I’m seeing that condominiums is one of the only solutions we have available to us for our people to live in this county.
inlander.com
Departing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich casts a long shadow over the race to replace him
As Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich prepares to leave office after 16 years, three people are running to fill his abnormally large shoes. Each candidate has at least 20 years of experience in the sheriff's office. One of them — Undersheriff John Nowels — has the endorsement of Knezovich himself.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Schedule concealed carry license appointments online
COEUR d’ALENE — Beginning Aug. 1, Kootenai County residents can get appointments for concealed weapons licenses and fingerprint services through the QLess app. Idaho residents aged 18 and older don’t need a license in order to carry a lawfully-possessed firearm. But those who obtain an enhanced license can carry concealed in the many states that recognize licenses issued in Idaho.
3 free, fun Activities to do in Spokane
Outdoors in Washington StatePhoto by Dave Hoefler (Unsplash) Looking for some fun, free activities to enjoy in Spokane? Look no further! I've got a great list for you to enjoy.
Spokane homeless advocacy group providing heat relief to people living at homeless camp on I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Pacific Northwest heat wave continues to scald Spokane, a local organization is taking steps to ensure those experiencing homelessness have a safe place to cool off. Jewels Helping Hands (JHH), a local homeless advocacy group, set up a large cooling tent at the homeless...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Hartman announces candidacy for NIC trustee seat
Ronald Hartman, who moved to Kootenai County in September 2020 from Tucson, Ariz., announced this week that he is running for the Zone 1 seat on the North Idaho College Board of Trustees. Hartman "retired from Caterpillar July 2021 after 45 years in corporate 100 companies," said a news release.
