Spokane County, WA

Departing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich casts a long shadow over the race to replace him

 5 days ago
Drew Parker
4d ago

Ozzy is a self entitled power hungry little man who has tried for years to be more important than he is. The number of things he has done that are bad and potentially illegal, makes me support anyone he doesn't endorse. If he doesn't like someone, I will probably like them.

Susan Dalton
4d ago

God how we will miss Ozzie. Best Sheriff Spokane could have ever been blessed with.

