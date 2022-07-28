7-year-old Kansas boy hospitalized after struck by car

hayspost.com
Rollover crash claims life of 40-year-old Kansas woman
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities respond after a rollover crash in southeast Kansas that claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Sunday around 6:44 pm northwest of Independence, at County Road 5600/Sweeney Hilll Dr and Chism Lane. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Independence City Fire...
Kansas woman dies in rollover crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 7p.m. Sunday in Montgomery County. A 2003 Audi A4 driven by 40-year-old Amber Beckenholdt of Elk City, Kansas, was traveling on County Road 5600/Sweeney Hill Drive and Chism Lane northwest of Independence, Kansas. First responders found the car upside...
Elk City woman killed in Montgomery County crash
An Elk City woman is dead following a crash in Montgomery County Sunday evening.
Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Newton was rushed to a hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Osage Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 167 on Interstate 35, about three miles south of Williamsburg, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.
8 vehicles burn, including semi car hauler I-49 near Lamar, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning about 8:30 a.m. Lamar Fire Dept responded to I-49 near 83 mile marker to a vehicle fire. Reported as a semi on fire hauling cars. “Upon arrival the semi and its load were engulfed in flames. It took about a hour to extinguish plus about another hour to find and extinguish any hot spots.” — Lamar Fire Dept.
News to Know: Joplin C and Wall Shooting, Kansas Self Defense Ruling, and Black History Mural
Joplin, MO. — Joplin police are investigating a shots fired call that occurred late Thursday night. at 11:23 PM Thursday night — JPD received a report of gunshots in the area of C Street and North Wall Avenue. When officers arrived they found spent shell casings near an alley — and the victim — who was not injured. The victim says he was on a bike being followed by a car — when the car bumped into him and knocked him off before shooting him. No arrests have been made at this time. You can find more about this story on our website.
The Big 3: shooting near Cunningham Park, no survivors in head-on crash, Newton County brush fire and “bear in the air”
No. 3: JOPLIN, Mo. – On Saturday, July 23rd, at about 8:20 a.m. a 35-year-old male was rushed to an area hospital suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Officers on patrol noticed a vehicle that seemed out of place near 25th and Annie Baxter. Officers approached the vehicle and noticed a male in the drivers seat apparently sleeping. They ran the tag posted in the back window and it came back stolen. Officers boxed the car in so it couldn’t flee the scene. The subject then began to ram both patrol vehicles, backing up and ramming forward. Authorities say officers went to break the vehicle’s windows and an officer involved shooting occurred. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
Man back in jail again for suspected distribution of meth
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities arrest a man who evaded police during an ongoing drug investigation. On Thursday, July 28, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant as part of an investigation into suspected drug activity. They seized methamphetamine with an estimated street value of nearly $20,000.
Warrant Executed Last Week In Caney Results in Charges For Independence Man
The Caney Police Department has charged 39-year-old James Jones of Independence with alleged possession of meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia. Jones was also charged with Distribution of meth, opiates, opium, narcotics, or stimulant; interference with a Law Enforcement Officer; falsely reporting information intending to obstruct an investigation. This resulted from the...
Saddle up for the 2022 Cowtown Rodeo
Jozie Jameson and Joey Williams from the Baxter Springs Saddle Club rode into the KOAM studio to sit down with Bella Line and talk about the annual Cowtown Rodeo. Here’s the information you need to know about the event:. August 5th and 6th. East edge of Baxter Springs. south...
Apple Picking Day Trips
It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
Caney Police Department Is Asking For Help Locating A 'Person Of Interest'
The Caney Police Department would like the public’s help in attempting to locate Spencer Fahler as a “person of interest”. This is a result of the search warrant that was carried out earlier this week. Please call Caney PD if you have any information as to the...
Pittsburg 12U advances to Midwest Region Tournament in Indianapolis
PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg 12u team won the state tournament last weekend, topping Baxter Springs 6-0 in the championship game. Now, they’ll be competing in the regional tournament in Indianapolis. “This is the most incredible group of 12 year old boys I’ve every been around,” says Pittsburg...
