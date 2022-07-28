Amtrak to celebrate Hutchinson train station renovations

hayspost.com
Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
Police hosting active shooter training for Kan. houses of worship
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After multiple mass shootings nationwide during the last three months, the Wichita Police Department is set to host active shooter training for churches in the region. According to the department's social media page, the training is for all houses of worship. A date for training has not...
W. Kan. offers a glimpse of what an abortion ban might look like for KC, Wichita
HAYS, Kansas — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther...
Eagle Radio / Salina Post seeks on-air news director
Do you want to be part of creating a better experience where you live, work and play? Why not grow with a company where you are not just an employee, but where you can be an owner?. The Salina Media Center at Eagle Communications is seeking an on-air news director...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kan. man with a history of crime is charged in 2020 murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon with a history of crime including his involvement in a 2019 fatal crash in a stolen SUV that killed two people is facing a murder charge from a 2020 killing. On Friday, 42-year-old Christopher English was charged with 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of...
Active shooter training at Hutchinson High School
RENO COUNTY— Hutchinson Police, Reno County EMS and other emergency agencies all gathered to do active shooter training at Hutchinson High School. The exercise has been going on throughout the week. The police department goes through active shooter training at the schools each summer and rotates among the schools...
Suspect accused in killing outside Kansas nightclub
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a deadly shooting outside a Kansas nightclub and have a suspect in custody. On Thursday, officers booked 35-year-old Brent Alan Cruz on requested charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Sedgwick County booking report. Just before...
Police ID murder suspect after body found in rural Ellsworth Co.
A Salina man has been arrested in connection to the murder of Nathan Thompson who remains were found in Ellsworth County on July 19. On Friday, the Salina Police Department announced that they had "developed Joseph Benton Houseman, 48 year old, of Salina as the suspect" in the case, according to a media release.
🎧 LISTEN - Hays Larks vs. Seattle Studs at NBC World Series
The Hays Larks play the Seattle (WA) Studs in pool play at the 88th NBC World Series at Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson. Game time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. however the start of play was pushed back due to rain so the Larks game will more than likely start late.
Kansas man, girlfriend accused in death of 1-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy and have made an arrest. Just before 5:30p.m. Thursday, police responded to a child abuse report at an area hospital, according to Officer Chad Ditch. When officers arrived at the hospital, they were told a family...
