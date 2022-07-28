Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!

lonestar923.com
cbs19.tv
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
TikTok Texas Bushman Scares People Senseless
For how big Texas is, surprises aren't in short supply. Whether it be a new restaurant or a new discovered, to a new place for leisure that you enjoy, you're sure to find something in The Lone Star State. Sometimes however, you might find yourself being pranked. Yes we all...
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Summer And Snakes In West Texas-Be Careful!
If you grew up in west Texas, you're very familiar with having to watch for creepy crawlies when you're walking around... I don't think much about what critters may or may not be lurking in the shadows or in the brush during my travels, I'm usually much more concerned with not tripping over my own two feet. I HAVE, however--had TWO encounters with Scorpions since moving here. One here at the radio station--one was cruising along in the hallway on the carpeting... Our Market President's Husband Ron happened to be here that day and grabbed a pair of pliers from the garage and grabbed it and took it outside. The other was finding a dead one IN MY HOUSE along the back wall near the back door to the patio. Thank goodness for Pest Control services--I'm sure it ate something they placed.
KWTX
Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Well, if the Longhorns aren't in football season quite yet, someone needs to do some winning in Central Texas and it might as well be in the city the University of Texas calls home.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock. Horned lizards are a threatened species in Texas, but efforts are underway to save our official state reptile: https://bit.ly/HornedLizardMilestone.
KVUE
Texas This Week: Economist Ray Perryman on if the US is headed for recession
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Central Texas economist Ray Perryman, Ph.D., weighs in on the state of the economy and if the U.S. is headed toward a recession. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas abortion ban to go into effect...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Reportedly Stayed At Fundraiser For Hours After Uvalde Shooting
The GOP governor initially said he stopped at the fundraiser “on the way” to Austin to “let people know” he couldn’t stay.
Things to Know About Living in Texas
Texas Flag in the Foreground with American Flag high in the background with New home about to hit the market in Austin Texas USA(shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography) If you decide to move to Texas, you won’t be alone. The Lone Star state is a popular destination for people, especially those with jobs that have transitioned to work-from-home. You may be looking forward to sunshine and barbecue, but there are a few other things you need to know before moving to Texas.
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."
Beto O'rourke and Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. " Our kids are going back to school and Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep them safe. It's time to change our governor." Beto O'Rourke.
There is an Abandoned Town at the Bottom of a Lake in Central Texas
Texas has a plethora of ghost towns that are ripe for exploring. Just remember to do your research before you do. Some of those places could have actually been bought and become private property. If you're not careful, you could be charged with trespassing. Having said that, there is an abandoned town where the access to it is not that easy. Why? Because its at the bottom of a lake.
Texas Grillin’-Are You Team Charcoal Or Team Gas?
Ok--so I'll say it... I'm a charcoal guy. I like my food cooked with a charcoal grill over gas. I think it adds flavor--especially to steaks and burgers. There are many who like and prefer gas. Less mess, less clean up. And you don't have to empty any ash receptacles or dump any ash before your next grilling session. Plus, you don't have to stock up on the coals and lighter fluid. (And YES--there must be lighter fluid--none of this buying the pre-soaked stuff). I get it. But for me, the extra work is totally worth the effort for the flavor. And after all, that's what it's all about, right?
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
WFAA
The Texas drought is getting worse. Here is what it means for you.
DALLAS — The sights of the ongoing Texas drought are striking. Large cracks can be seen all across North Texas due to hardened soil from lack of soil moisture. One year ago, Texas was 94% drought-free. Now, over 97% of the state is under a drought. A combination of...
New Study Reveals Texans Are Good Sleepers but Many Suffer With Insomnia
Based on Google search data, it was found that these insufficient sleepers have searched for sleep medication online. With help from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), JAMA, and the County Health rankings we are able to discover that some states struggle with insomnia. This past year, a study just...
