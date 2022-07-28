ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!

By Leo
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lonestar923.com

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

TikTok Texas Bushman Scares People Senseless

For how big Texas is, surprises aren't in short supply. Whether it be a new restaurant or a new discovered, to a new place for leisure that you enjoy, you're sure to find something in The Lone Star State. Sometimes however, you might find yourself being pranked. Yes we all...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Summer And Snakes In West Texas-Be Careful!

If you grew up in west Texas, you're very familiar with having to watch for creepy crawlies when you're walking around... I don't think much about what critters may or may not be lurking in the shadows or in the brush during my travels, I'm usually much more concerned with not tripping over my own two feet. I HAVE, however--had TWO encounters with Scorpions since moving here. One here at the radio station--one was cruising along in the hallway on the carpeting... Our Market President's Husband Ron happened to be here that day and grabbed a pair of pliers from the garage and grabbed it and took it outside. The other was finding a dead one IN MY HOUSE along the back wall near the back door to the patio. Thank goodness for Pest Control services--I'm sure it ate something they placed.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Royse City, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Pecos, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Dallas, TX
State
Louisiana State
City
Sanger, TX
City
Catarina, TX
City
Quanah, TX
City
South Padre Island, TX
City
Toyah, TX
State
Oklahoma State
KWTX

Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
RIESEL, TX
Larry Lease

More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas

Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Texas Catarina#Texas Toyah#Toyah High School#Hotel
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes

As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NeighborWho

Things to Know About Living in Texas

Texas Flag in the Foreground with American Flag high in the background with New home about to hit the market in Austin Texas USA(shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography) If you decide to move to Texas, you won’t be alone. The Lone Star state is a popular destination for people, especially those with jobs that have transitioned to work-from-home. You may be looking forward to sunshine and barbecue, but there are a few other things you need to know before moving to Texas.
TEXAS STATE
therockwalltimes

Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict

DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

There is an Abandoned Town at the Bottom of a Lake in Central Texas

Texas has a plethora of ghost towns that are ripe for exploring. Just remember to do your research before you do. Some of those places could have actually been bought and become private property. If you're not careful, you could be charged with trespassing. Having said that, there is an abandoned town where the access to it is not that easy. Why? Because its at the bottom of a lake.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Texas Grillin’-Are You Team Charcoal Or Team Gas?

Ok--so I'll say it... I'm a charcoal guy. I like my food cooked with a charcoal grill over gas. I think it adds flavor--especially to steaks and burgers. There are many who like and prefer gas. Less mess, less clean up. And you don't have to empty any ash receptacles or dump any ash before your next grilling session. Plus, you don't have to stock up on the coals and lighter fluid. (And YES--there must be lighter fluid--none of this buying the pre-soaked stuff). I get it. But for me, the extra work is totally worth the effort for the flavor. And after all, that's what it's all about, right?
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy