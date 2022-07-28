Schools & Military, 7/28/22 edition

The names change but the issues seldom do in terms of what makes the news here in the, sniff, dee-em-veeeeeeeeeeeee. Let’s crank up the wayback machine and travel back in time to Aug. 6, 1965, when Arlington County Board Chairman Joe Wholey (great guy!) was reported in the Northern Virginia Sun to have sent a letter to the FAA, complaining about planes deviating from approved flight corridors at National Airport, causing consternation in local neighborhoods.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO