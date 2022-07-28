Schools & Military, 7/28/22 edition

sungazette.news
Superintendent: Summer-school effort largely glitch-free
There were the inevitable glitches, but it appears Arlington Public Schools’ soon-to-wrap-up summer-school program was a relatively smooth endeavor. “We’re really excited about all of the great learning,” Superintendent Francisco Durán said in an update to School Board members on the effort, which attracted 3,152 students, “the vast majority” in person, Durán said.
Vienna Post 180 works to assemble a strong team
Having won a district-tournament championship followed by a strong showing in the state tournament, Vienna Post 180 enjoyed another highly-successful summer season of American Legion baseball. Vienna has been one of the best programs in the state for many years, winning consecutive state titles in 2018 and 2019 as the...
Expert: Local area seems insulated from falling home prices
The real-estate industry’s equivalent of the “f-word” – “falling,” as in “falling prices” – is beginning to be used across the nation even by some who earlier felt that the homes market would withstand economic pressures without seeing declines in sales prices.
Next town cleanup day on the horizon
Vienna’s next town clean-up day will beheld on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m., with participants congregating at the Town Green before being sent to their stations. For information or to sign up, call Brian Harrington at (703) 255-6336 or e-mail bharrington@viennava.gov.
Fairfax 4-H Fair returns for first time since 2019
Back for the first time since 2019, the 72nd annual Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival will offer amusement rides, educational tables, animal exhibits and more. The event will run Aug. 4 through 7 at Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon, with varying activities held on different days. “After two...
Police: Vienna country club vandalized
An employee at Westwood Country Club, 800 Maple Ave., E., informed Vienna police that the club’s grounds crew had found multiple areas around the golf course that were vandalized between July 22 at 11:30 p.m. and July 23 at 5 a.m. A group of unidentified male suspects detected on...
Fairfax to get cash from state opioid settlement
The Fairfax County government is set to receive its share of a new payment based on a legal settlement with a number of opioid distributors. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) announced July 29 that payments were heading out to Virginia’s 133 counties and cities as the first installment of the settlement with McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health.
Editor’s Notebook: Pilots are gonna do what pilots are gonna do
The names change but the issues seldom do in terms of what makes the news here in the, sniff, dee-em-veeeeeeeeeeeee. Let’s crank up the wayback machine and travel back in time to Aug. 6, 1965, when Arlington County Board Chairman Joe Wholey (great guy!) was reported in the Northern Virginia Sun to have sent a letter to the FAA, complaining about planes deviating from approved flight corridors at National Airport, causing consternation in local neighborhoods.
Fairfax fire officials urge families to update escape plans
Having a working smoke alarm is just one important part of an overall plan to survive if your home catches fire, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department officials said. Another important part is a home fire-escape plan. Make sure your plan includes:. • Working smoke alarms. • Two exits from...
Police: Juveniles assault youth, flee on scooters
On July 29 at 4:52 a.m., a man was walking in the 2800 block of South Campbell Street when three juvenile males approached and assaulted him, Arlington police said. The suspects then fled the scene on scooters, police said. The victim was transported to an area hospital for injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.
Driver charged with nearly hitting Vienna officer
Vienna police officers on July 24 at 7:10 p.m. responded to the report of an unconscious man in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck at Lullaby Lane and Harmony Drive, S.E. Police found the man slumped over the console with the vehicle’s engine running and doors locked. Officers repeatedly attempted to wake the man and gain entry to the vehicle to check on his well-being.
Police: Victim taken to hospital after verbal altercation escalates
On July 22 at 11:22 a.m., two men became engaged in a verbal altercation in the 400 block of 23rd Street South, which escalated when one of the combatants threw a bottle toward the other and then physically assaulted him, Arlington police said. The victim suffered what police described as...
Police: Homeless man charged in pepper-spray assaults
On July 27 at 11:35 a.m., a man approached a vehicle at the intersection of Columbia Pike and South Veitch Street, struck the driver and sprayed both of the vehicle’s occupants with what was believed to be pepper spray, Arlington police said. The suspect continued along Columbia Pike and...
