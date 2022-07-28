Why is “Hey Siri” Command Not Working on iPhone? 8 Ways to Fix It

Although iCloud is more secure, backing up to a computer is an option too. When you start to have several thousand photos on your phone, as well as documents and videos, making sure you backup every day becomes imperative. With an iPhone or iPad, it’s a simple case of hitting the backup button (or schedule it), and everything goes straight to iCloud. But you can also backup to a computer. Here is how to backup your iPhone and iPad to various places.

CELL PHONES ・ 26 DAYS AGO