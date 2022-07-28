www.technewstoday.com
Related
knowtechie.com
Should you buy the iPhone 14?
Apple’s iPhone 14 is coming later this year. We’ve seen so many leaks of the design and rumors of other features that we might as well have seen the legitimate device. What those leaks don’t say, however, is if you should buy one. Sure, the cameras will...
Business Insider
The iOS 16 beta is available now — here's how to download it on your iPhone and unlock its new features
You can get the iOS 16 beta on your iPhone by signing up for Apple's Beta Software Program. iOS 16's new features include a reinvented Lock Screen design, the ability to edit or unsend text messages, and more. iOS 16 will be officially released this fall, likely in September. iOS,...
Cult of Mac
Have your way with documents on iPhone and Mac with Kdan’s PDF Reader
This post is brought to you by Kdan. If you want to work smoothly with PDF files, you need a capable tool like Kdan’s PDF Reader. The name may leave you thinking it just helps you read PDFs, but it actually does much more for your workflow. With PDF...
technewstoday.com
How to Use iMac Without Mouse
If your mouse suddenly stopped working but you still need to finish your task immediately, there’s good news for you. You can freely navigate through your iMac using only keyboard shortcuts. From selecting the items on the screen to shutting down your computer, the keyboard provides a wide range...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider
The 7 best plant identifier apps for iPhone and Android
Plant identifier apps are plentiful on iPhone and Android. Many apps, like LeafSnap and PlantSnap, have premium tiers, but iPlant and PlantNet are completely free options. Here are seven of the best plant identification apps for your smartphone. What's that plant in the backyard? Or on the hiking trail you're...
technewstoday.com
Ethernet Keeps Disconnecting ? Here’s How to Fix it
Generally, we use ethernet to get a comparatively more stable connection than WiFi. This is because a cable transmits data in electronic form and has fewer chances of getting lost. However, most users report that their ethernet doesn’t work properly or keeps getting disconnected. Moreover, netizens claim that their ethernet...
TechRadar
How to turn your iPad into a digital photo frame
On your iPad, go to Settings > Display & Brightness. In the Photos app, create a new album with your chosen photos. Now go to Settings > Accessibility > Guided Access > turn on. Find your new album in the Photos app and tap the three-dot menu button. Select 'Slideshow'...
Business Insider
How to change your Apple ID on an iPhone
To change Apple ID on iPhone, go to the Apple ID page in Settings and edit your contact info. You should always change your Apple ID if you stop using the email account associated with it. Make sure to log out of all other Apple services and devices that use...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
iTunes Won’t Download Songs? Here’s How to Fix It
Downloading songs on iTunes is pretty straightforward. You browse the song in the iTunes store, click on the price next to it, and finally, pay for it. Although it’s easy, sometimes, iTunes won’t download songs. Often, it displays the songs as purchased but you’re not able to download them. Or, it gets stuck when you’re paying for the songs.
Android Authority
How to backup your iPhone and iPad to various places
Although iCloud is more secure, backing up to a computer is an option too. When you start to have several thousand photos on your phone, as well as documents and videos, making sure you backup every day becomes imperative. With an iPhone or iPad, it’s a simple case of hitting the backup button (or schedule it), and everything goes straight to iCloud. But you can also backup to a computer. Here is how to backup your iPhone and iPad to various places.
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?
We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.
knowtechie.com
What will the iPhone 14 look like?
We’re getting ever closer to the release of the iPhone 14. The last time Apple substantially changed the iPhone’s design was when the iPhone 12 got squared-off edges. What is the iPhone 14 design going to look like?. Will Apple keep the squared-off sides? Are there any new...
Android Authority
How to track flights on an iPhone
If you’re the designated pick-up to go and get Granny from the airport, it helps to know if her flight will be arriving on time or not. On an iPhone, there’s an easy way to check without lots of Googling or checking the airline website. Here’s how to track flights on an iPhone.
Apple Insider
Apple YouTube video answers often-asked iPhone switching queries
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has published a new video to its official YouTube account to try and answer many of the potential questions Android users may have about switching over to aniPhone.
technewstoday.com
How To Install Windows To External Hard Drive
Installing Windows to an external hard drive is a bit different from installing it to an internal one. If you follow the conventional steps, you’ll encounter the error “You can’t install Windows on a USB Flash Drive using Setup.”. Microsoft did have a tool called Windows To...
technewstoday.com
Unable to Save Excel File? Here’s How to Fix It
Imagine spending hours on a workbook, and now you cannot save the file. We can sense the panic through our screens! Although the application has been around for quite some time, many new users may run into a list of problems in which not being able to save your file is probably the worst.
technewstoday.com
COD Controller Not Working on Mobile? Try these 12 Fixes
The best thing about Call of Duty Mobile is its support for the controller. Playing COD with the controller has a comparative advantage as it helps improve your aim and shootings ability. But, several players have reported that their Controllers frequently disconnect from the connected device and do not respond at all.
technewstoday.com
How to Reattach a Keyboard Key That Fell Off
A keyboard works when you press the keycap, which then presses the rubber nub or switch beneath it. So, if a key falls off, it’s not just because of the keycap, but there could be issues with the internal parts of your keyboard. Yet, keys falling off are a...
Android Authority
How to see your phone's notification history
It's not so different between devices. Whether you love them or hate them, notifications are a big part of a smartphone. Whether they are informing you of a new email, a new SMS, or a new update to your favorite app, it’s important to know how to view your phone’s notification history if you got too notification-deletion friendly and you now need one of them back. This is a brief overview of where you can find that notification history, whether on Android or iPhone.
technewstoday.com
Why is One AirPod Louder Than The Other? How to Fix It
When one AirPod is louder than the other, the whole audio experience goes off balance. The feel of AirPods is lost and the rich sound quality that they once offered is there no more. You can put the blame on the dirt, especially earwax, accumulated on your AirPods. It clogs...
Comments / 0