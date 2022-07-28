Update 2 August: The PS5 digital edition is now available for pre-order at Very. Other bundles are also in stock at Game, Scan, Currys, the BT Shop, EE and Argos. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 40 MINUTES AGO