[Fix] ‘Fatal: Repository Not Found’ Error In Git

Ethernet Keeps Disconnecting ? Here’s How to Fix it
Generally, we use ethernet to get a comparatively more stable connection than WiFi. This is because a cable transmits data in electronic form and has fewer chances of getting lost. However, most users report that their ethernet doesn’t work properly or keeps getting disconnected. Moreover, netizens claim that their ethernet...
Outlook Autofill Not Working? Here’s How to Fix the Auto-complete Feature
The autocomplete feature on Outlook has always been a lifesaver as it lets you autofill the mail after typing just the initials. It can get very difficult to send simple emails when your outlook Autofill stops working. Your outlook autofill might not work properly when issues related to AutoComplete Cache...
How To Install Windows To External Hard Drive
Installing Windows to an external hard drive is a bit different from installing it to an internal one. If you follow the conventional steps, you’ll encounter the error “You can’t install Windows on a USB Flash Drive using Setup.”. Microsoft did have a tool called Windows To...
How to Calibrate Mouse to Improve Pointing Accuracy
Pointing accuracy plays a major role in FPS and shooting games. Indeed, most of us have faced a situation when we’re trying to aim somewhere, but due to a bad calibration of the mouse, we tend to shoot elsewhere. Well, we tweak several settings trying to get a realistic...
Computer Not Using All RAM – Why & How to Fix It
If you discovered that your computer is using only a portion of the total RAM available, you are not alone. Your computer may not use all the RAM if some of the memory is allocated for certain system components like BIOS and drivers. Or, it could be happening due to actual error such as faulty hardware or misconfigured memory-related settings.
Keyboard Not Typing Letters? Here’s How to Fix it
Keyboards hold great functionality while using a computer. Everything from inserting information from using shortcuts to performing a command, our keyboards got us covered. With the variety of actions it covers, a keyboard malfunctioning is the worst thing that could happen to a user. If you found yourself in a similar situation, here’s how you can fix your keyboard that is not typing.
6 Ways to Fix Outlook Emails Not Showing on Your Device
Outlook emails not showing is a very common problem that most Outlook users have faced. Users complain that they do not receive emails or the received emails are not displayed. This problem usually arises due to poor internet connection or the data file limit. There could be other possible reasons...
Unable to Save Excel File? Here’s How to Fix It
Imagine spending hours on a workbook, and now you cannot save the file. We can sense the panic through our screens! Although the application has been around for quite some time, many new users may run into a list of problems in which not being able to save your file is probably the worst.
How to Reset or Restore Surface Tablet
As time goes on, your smartphones, laptops, and tablets lose performance. Your CPU, GPU or even memory consumption can be high over time. This could make your device slow and even vulnerable to damage. Your Surface Tablet can also run into some issues. In such instances, you can restore your...
Genshin Impact Keep Crashing on PC? Here’s How to Fix It
Besides the captivating storyline and fun gameplay, Genshin Impact deserves all the praise for its breathtaking graphics. But on the other side, the same graphics can become taxing on the Graphics driver on your PC. This can cause your game to crash often. Along with that, there are also other...
How to Fix “Cannot Open File as Archive” Error?
Files are usually archived to squeeze within a single stack. Such stacks of highly compressed files are called archives. They become handy when it comes to transferring and storing files. After files are parsed as archives, they must be unparsed to reuse. But, while unparsing the archive, you may receive...
How to Fix “Connection Reset By Peer” Error
The “Connection reset by peer” error occurs during a network connection when the other end or server closes the connection without reading the transferred data. The peer will return the data packet you sent while sending the RST (reset) bit and forcefully terminate the connection. This issue usually...
How to Fix F4 Key Not Working in Excel
Whether you need to change the cell reference or repeat the last action in Excel, the f4 function key allows you to do both effortlessly. You can use it standalone or with a key combination to execute various tasks quickly. However, it can sometimes fail to work as expected, leaving...
How to Use iMac Without Mouse
If your mouse suddenly stopped working but you still need to finish your task immediately, there’s good news for you. You can freely navigate through your iMac using only keyboard shortcuts. From selecting the items on the screen to shutting down your computer, the keyboard provides a wide range...
What is Loudness Equalization? Should You Turn It On or Off
Loudness equalization is the audio enhancement feature that creates a balance between low and high pitch sound in an audio file. Whether you are listening to the low-pitched sound of a singer or a high-pitched whistling sound, loudness equalization makes the audio sound better. Furthermore, it helps equalize the sound...
How to Fix “Task Host Is Stopping Background Tasks” in Windows
The ‘task host is stopping background tasks’ error appears when you try to shut down your computer. It prevents your system from shutting down even if you try to ‘force shut down.’ Forcing shutdowns is generally not a good idea but if it takes a long time, you may long press the power button as a last resort.
How to Reattach a Keyboard Key That Fell Off
A keyboard works when you press the keycap, which then presses the rubber nub or switch beneath it. So, if a key falls off, it’s not just because of the keycap, but there could be issues with the internal parts of your keyboard. Yet, keys falling off are a...
Android MMS Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
When Android MMS fails to work you will see messages like “Message not sent”, “Sending Failed. Tap to retry.” If you see these error codes on your Android device, there may be a problem with sending and receiving MMS messages. This issue can arise frequently if...
iTunes Won’t Download Songs? Here’s How to Fix It
Downloading songs on iTunes is pretty straightforward. You browse the song in the iTunes store, click on the price next to it, and finally, pay for it. Although it’s easy, sometimes, iTunes won’t download songs. Often, it displays the songs as purchased but you’re not able to download them. Or, it gets stuck when you’re paying for the songs.
AirPods Keep Cutting Out – Why & How to fix It
AirPods are meant to give you a unique and elevated audio experience. But, they are still prone to minor errors, like constantly cutting out. This usually happens when most factors are not complementary. For instance, unstable Bluetooth connection, problems with streaming audio, and a low battery can cause AirPods to...
