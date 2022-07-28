5 Ways to Fix “We’re Processing This Video” Error on Google Drive

www.technewstoday.com
COD Controller Not Working on Mobile? Try these 12 Fixes
The best thing about Call of Duty Mobile is its support for the controller. Playing COD with the controller has a comparative advantage as it helps improve your aim and shootings ability. But, several players have reported that their Controllers frequently disconnect from the connected device and do not respond at all.
Outlook Autofill Not Working? Here’s How to Fix the Auto-complete Feature
The autocomplete feature on Outlook has always been a lifesaver as it lets you autofill the mail after typing just the initials. It can get very difficult to send simple emails when your outlook Autofill stops working. Your outlook autofill might not work properly when issues related to AutoComplete Cache...
How To Install Windows To External Hard Drive
Installing Windows to an external hard drive is a bit different from installing it to an internal one. If you follow the conventional steps, you’ll encounter the error “You can’t install Windows on a USB Flash Drive using Setup.”. Microsoft did have a tool called Windows To...
Android 13 could land even sooner than the Google Pixel 7
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will almost certainly be the first phones to ship with Android 13 on board, but some older phones might actually get updated to Android 13 before these handsets launch, as we’re likely to see the next Pixel models in October, while Android 13 now looks almost certain to arrive in September.
6 Ways to Fix Outlook Emails Not Showing on Your Device
Outlook emails not showing is a very common problem that most Outlook users have faced. Users complain that they do not receive emails or the received emails are not displayed. This problem usually arises due to poor internet connection or the data file limit. There could be other possible reasons...
Ethernet Keeps Disconnecting ? Here’s How to Fix it
Generally, we use ethernet to get a comparatively more stable connection than WiFi. This is because a cable transmits data in electronic form and has fewer chances of getting lost. However, most users report that their ethernet doesn’t work properly or keeps getting disconnected. Moreover, netizens claim that their ethernet...
Computer Not Using All RAM – Why & How to Fix It
If you discovered that your computer is using only a portion of the total RAM available, you are not alone. Your computer may not use all the RAM if some of the memory is allocated for certain system components like BIOS and drivers. Or, it could be happening due to actual error such as faulty hardware or misconfigured memory-related settings.
iTunes Won’t Download Songs? Here’s How to Fix It
Downloading songs on iTunes is pretty straightforward. You browse the song in the iTunes store, click on the price next to it, and finally, pay for it. Although it’s easy, sometimes, iTunes won’t download songs. Often, it displays the songs as purchased but you’re not able to download them. Or, it gets stuck when you’re paying for the songs.
How to Reset or Restore Surface Tablet
As time goes on, your smartphones, laptops, and tablets lose performance. Your CPU, GPU or even memory consumption can be high over time. This could make your device slow and even vulnerable to damage. Your Surface Tablet can also run into some issues. In such instances, you can restore your...
12 Ways to Fix Youtube Audio Renderer Error
For PC users, web browsers have been a go-to platform for streaming YouTube videos. Yet, sometimes unforeseen errors like “Audio renderer error. Please restart your computer” might appear on your video. Your YouTube video might not play even after restarting your PC. Well, many users have reported that...
How to Fix “Java Virtual Machine Launcher” Error in Windows
Java is a versatile, machine-independent programming language that is used to write a variety of different applications. Unlike most other applications, you can run java applications equally well in Windows, Mac, or Linux, provided you have installed Java Virtual Machine (JVM) in your system. However, if JVM breaks, then none of your java applications run.
How to Fix “Connection Reset By Peer” Error
The “Connection reset by peer” error occurs during a network connection when the other end or server closes the connection without reading the transferred data. The peer will return the data packet you sent while sending the RST (reset) bit and forcefully terminate the connection. This issue usually...
Why is One AirPod Louder Than The Other? How to Fix It
When one AirPod is louder than the other, the whole audio experience goes off balance. The feel of AirPods is lost and the rich sound quality that they once offered is there no more. You can put the blame on the dirt, especially earwax, accumulated on your AirPods. It clogs...
[Solved] “Make Sure Onedrive Is Running on Your PC Then Try Again”
Given that you are signed in to your OneDrive account, you can generally access the OneDrive files on your PC without any problem. However, sometimes you may see the error message “make sure onedrive is running on your pc then try again” when them. This message generally occurs...
What is Loudness Equalization? Should You Turn It On or Off
Loudness equalization is the audio enhancement feature that creates a balance between low and high pitch sound in an audio file. Whether you are listening to the low-pitched sound of a singer or a high-pitched whistling sound, loudness equalization makes the audio sound better. Furthermore, it helps equalize the sound...
DuckDuckGo Not Working? Why & How to Fix it
DuckDuckGo is a search engine that emphasizes user privacy and protection. It does not collect or share personal information and is one of the most popular privacy-oriented search engines. However, DuckDuckGo isn’t without its flaws and can sometimes stop working. There could be several reasons for the search engine not...
When Should You Replace a Laptop?
Whether it’s to modernize your laptop hardware or just for a change, replacing a laptop is a continuous part of our lives, especially if we’re a tech buff. However, rather than replacing your laptop recklessly, it’s best to move forward with optimal knowledge and an efficient plan.
Airplay Not Working on Roku TV? Here Are 10 Ways to Fix It
With the AirPlay feature on Apple devices, you can stream music and videos on your Roku TV for a bigger screen experience. However, there can be instances when you can’t connect AirPlay with your Roku TV device. Or, you might have encountered AirPlay not working on Roku TV even if it is connected.
