6 Ways to Fix One AirPod Not Working Issue (Left or Right)

COD Controller Not Working on Mobile? Try these 12 Fixes
The best thing about Call of Duty Mobile is its support for the controller. Playing COD with the controller has a comparative advantage as it helps improve your aim and shootings ability. But, several players have reported that their Controllers frequently disconnect from the connected device and do not respond at all.
Outlook Autofill Not Working? Here’s How to Fix the Auto-complete Feature
The autocomplete feature on Outlook has always been a lifesaver as it lets you autofill the mail after typing just the initials. It can get very difficult to send simple emails when your outlook Autofill stops working. Your outlook autofill might not work properly when issues related to AutoComplete Cache...
How To Install Windows To External Hard Drive
Installing Windows to an external hard drive is a bit different from installing it to an internal one. If you follow the conventional steps, you’ll encounter the error “You can’t install Windows on a USB Flash Drive using Setup.”. Microsoft did have a tool called Windows To...
Computer Not Using All RAM – Why & How to Fix It
If you discovered that your computer is using only a portion of the total RAM available, you are not alone. Your computer may not use all the RAM if some of the memory is allocated for certain system components like BIOS and drivers. Or, it could be happening due to actual error such as faulty hardware or misconfigured memory-related settings.
6 Ways to Fix Outlook Emails Not Showing on Your Device
Outlook emails not showing is a very common problem that most Outlook users have faced. Users complain that they do not receive emails or the received emails are not displayed. This problem usually arises due to poor internet connection or the data file limit. There could be other possible reasons...
Ethernet Keeps Disconnecting ? Here’s How to Fix it
Generally, we use ethernet to get a comparatively more stable connection than WiFi. This is because a cable transmits data in electronic form and has fewer chances of getting lost. However, most users report that their ethernet doesn’t work properly or keeps getting disconnected. Moreover, netizens claim that their ethernet...
PS4 and PS5 Won’t Update? Here’s How To Fix It
Updates are crucial for keeping the PS4 and the PS5 in shape. They bring bug fixes, patches, features, security updates, and other benefits. Moreover, if your system suffers from a random bug, an update is the easiest way to fix it. Problems like being unable to download games or the ejecting button not working can stop with an update.
How to Reset or Restore Surface Tablet
As time goes on, your smartphones, laptops, and tablets lose performance. Your CPU, GPU or even memory consumption can be high over time. This could make your device slow and even vulnerable to damage. Your Surface Tablet can also run into some issues. In such instances, you can restore your...
How to Reattach a Keyboard Key That Fell Off
A keyboard works when you press the keycap, which then presses the rubber nub or switch beneath it. So, if a key falls off, it’s not just because of the keycap, but there could be issues with the internal parts of your keyboard. Yet, keys falling off are a...
iTunes Won’t Download Songs? Here’s How to Fix It
Downloading songs on iTunes is pretty straightforward. You browse the song in the iTunes store, click on the price next to it, and finally, pay for it. Although it’s easy, sometimes, iTunes won’t download songs. Often, it displays the songs as purchased but you’re not able to download them. Or, it gets stuck when you’re paying for the songs.
[Solved] “Make Sure Onedrive Is Running on Your PC Then Try Again”
Given that you are signed in to your OneDrive account, you can generally access the OneDrive files on your PC without any problem. However, sometimes you may see the error message “make sure onedrive is running on your pc then try again” when them. This message generally occurs...
Genshin Impact Keep Crashing on PC? Here’s How to Fix It
Besides the captivating storyline and fun gameplay, Genshin Impact deserves all the praise for its breathtaking graphics. But on the other side, the same graphics can become taxing on the Graphics driver on your PC. This can cause your game to crash often. Along with that, there are also other...
PS5 stock – live: Very, Currys and Game restocks continue, here’s where to buy a console today
Update 2 August: The PS5 digital edition is now available for pre-order at Very. Other bundles are also in stock at Game, Scan, Currys, the BT Shop, EE and Argos. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading...
How to Fix “Cannot Open File as Archive” Error?
Files are usually archived to squeeze within a single stack. Such stacks of highly compressed files are called archives. They become handy when it comes to transferring and storing files. After files are parsed as archives, they must be unparsed to reuse. But, while unparsing the archive, you may receive...
How to Calibrate Mouse to Improve Pointing Accuracy
Pointing accuracy plays a major role in FPS and shooting games. Indeed, most of us have faced a situation when we’re trying to aim somewhere, but due to a bad calibration of the mouse, we tend to shoot elsewhere. Well, we tweak several settings trying to get a realistic...
How to Fix “Task Host Is Stopping Background Tasks” in Windows
The ‘task host is stopping background tasks’ error appears when you try to shut down your computer. It prevents your system from shutting down even if you try to ‘force shut down.’ Forcing shutdowns is generally not a good idea but if it takes a long time, you may long press the power button as a last resort.
How to Fix “Connection Reset By Peer” Error
The “Connection reset by peer” error occurs during a network connection when the other end or server closes the connection without reading the transferred data. The peer will return the data packet you sent while sending the RST (reset) bit and forcefully terminate the connection. This issue usually...
DuckDuckGo Not Working? Why & How to Fix it
DuckDuckGo is a search engine that emphasizes user privacy and protection. It does not collect or share personal information and is one of the most popular privacy-oriented search engines. However, DuckDuckGo isn’t without its flaws and can sometimes stop working. There could be several reasons for the search engine not...
Airplay Not Working on Roku TV? Here Are 10 Ways to Fix It
With the AirPlay feature on Apple devices, you can stream music and videos on your Roku TV for a bigger screen experience. However, there can be instances when you can’t connect AirPlay with your Roku TV device. Or, you might have encountered AirPlay not working on Roku TV even if it is connected.
What is Loudness Equalization? Should You Turn It On or Off
Loudness equalization is the audio enhancement feature that creates a balance between low and high pitch sound in an audio file. Whether you are listening to the low-pitched sound of a singer or a high-pitched whistling sound, loudness equalization makes the audio sound better. Furthermore, it helps equalize the sound...
