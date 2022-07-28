ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryn Mawr, PA

Aaron Latham, 'Urban Cowboy' screenwriter, dies at 78

By Emily Langer
SFGate
 4 days ago
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollywood, PA
City
Bryn Mawr, PA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Bryn Mawr, PA
Entertainment
City
Houston, PA
SFGate

Conan O'Brien Needs a Buyer: He's Selling His $16.5M Beach House

Conan O’Brien and his wife, Liza Powel O’Brien, are selling their beach property in Carpinteria, CA, according to the website Dirt. They’re asking for $16.5 million for the two-building compound located about 1.5 hours north of Los Angeles. The couple picked up the seriously nice spread in...
CARPINTERIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bridges
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
F. Scott Fitzgerald
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Margaret Mead
Person
Lesley Stahl
Person
John Wayne
Person
Tom Wolfe
Person
John Travolta
SFGate

How Some Parents Changed Their Politics in the Pandemic

ORINDA, Calif. — They waved signs that read “Defeat the mandates” and “No vaccines.” They chanted “Protect our kids” and “Our kids, our choice.”. Almost everyone in the crowd of more than three dozen was a parent. And as they protested on a recent Friday in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Orinda, California, they had the same refrain: They were there for their children.
ORINDA, CA
SFGate

A New Threat to California Film, Television and Streaming Jobs (Opinion)

Enjoying the Golden Age of film and TV franchises? Legislation rapidly moving in Sacramento could bring it all to a crashing halt. Film, television, and streaming have never given us so much content to love. In 2021 alone, nearly 950 films entered production and 560 original scripted series were released to U.S. audiences – an all-time high. Many were created here in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy